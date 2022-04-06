Northern Ireland police to send safety equipment to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Northern Ireland police to send safety equipment to Ukraine

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 6:45 pm
The PSNI is to send surplus safety equipment to Ukraine (PA)
The PSNI is to send surplus safety equipment to Ukraine (PA)

Police in Northern Ireland are to send safety equipment to Ukraine.

The country has been under attack by Vladimir Putin’s regime since February.

In recent days there has been international condemnation of reported atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha and towns around the capital Kyiv which have been recaptured by the Ukrainians.

While aid has been sent to Ukraine from around the world, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the PSNI is to send 300 ballistic vests and 50 ballistic helmets to Ukraine.

It is understood the supplies are surplus to current requirements and were being held for disposal.

In a statement the PSNI said that they, along with other UK police services, are “preparing to dispatch a range of non-lethal protective equipment in response to a request from the National Police Coordination Centre (NPoCC) who are co-ordinating the current support effort”.

It added: “This equipment includes surplus body armour and ballistic helmets.”

Mr Wilson welcomed the move, saying he is deeply grateful to the PSNI.

“I hope that this will help to give protection to those who, while engaged in humanitarian activities in Ukraine, have been shot down by Russian troops,” he tweeted.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal