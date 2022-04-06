Peers asked to raise their hands if they have faced police stop and search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Peers asked to raise their hands if they have faced police stop and search

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 7:07 pm
A female police officer uses her radio during a stop and search (Victoria Jones/PA)
Peers faced calls to raise their hands if they had been stopped and searched by the police, as they debated plans for new voter ID to enter a polling station.

Independent crossbench peer Lord Woolley of Woodford asked peers to raise their hands as he questioned whether the new identification requirement in the Elections Bill would be “abused” by the authorities to “target” people from BAME backgrounds.

Lord Woolley, founder and director of the campaign group Operation Black Vote, told peers: “When people talk about identification cards, ID cards, let me ask you in this House straight, how many of you here, raise your hands, have been stopped and searched by the police?”

Several peers could be heard telling him “you can’t do that”, but others around the House raised their hands, including Lord Woolley himself.

Lord Woolley also raised his own hand after asking: “How many of you here have been stopped and stripped-searched?”

The peer then addressed laughter that could be heard in the chamber, saying: “I am sorry if you find this funny, my lord, this really isn’t funny. You ask Child Q if it is funny. Ask her.”

Lord Woolley (David Johnson/PA)
Lord Woolley (David Johnson/Homerton College Cambridge/PA)

Lord Woolley also contested claims by Conservative former minister Baroness Verma, who said she had spent weeks talking to people from all backgrounds in Leicester, including black, Asian, minority ethnic and poor communities, and not one had objected to the plans for a voter ID card.

He said: “Because our worry, Baroness Verma, in the hands of the authority, that they will use identification cards to target us, because that is our lived experience, and so we worry. We worry will it be abused?

“Will we be harassed and humiliated?

“I know it is a digression but the subject came up and I wanted to knock it on its head.

“I am also from Leicester and I know the young Africans and Muslims there and they are worried about what we do here.”

He concluded: “That is why I am worried, that is why I have been worried about photo ID. I want to make it work. I want to bring people in, not lock people out.”

The peer had earlier claimed that a pilot of voter ID in Derby showed that “disproportionately black and brown people didn’t come back to exercise their franchise” once they had been turned away with insufficient identification.

He added: “If you calculate the number, the number was between 0.5% and 0.7% of those that came to the polls, turned away and never came back.

“If that translated to the general population we would be looking at hundreds of thousands, if not more than a million people, being turned away for exercising their franchise.

“Are we happy to accept that? Are we? Ask yourself that one question.”

Lord Woolley withdrew his amendment aimed at removing the requirement for voter ID from the Bill, but peers will continue their line-by-line scrutiny of the proposals.

