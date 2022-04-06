Sarwar: Cost of living will be ‘front and centre’ of Labour election campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tackling the cost-of-living crisis will be “front and centre” of Scottish Labour’s local government election campaign, Anas Sarwar has pledged.

The Scottish Labour leader will set out his party’s manifesto for the upcoming local elections on Thursday, with a plan to save every Scottish household up to £1,000.

The surging cost of living in the UK looks set to be a key topic for Scottish voters as they head to the polls on May 5.

In order to mitigate the issues caused by the crisis, Mr Sarwar’s party would introduce a windfall tax on oil and gas giants in a bid to reduce household bills by £600 for millions of Scots.

Labour also proposes a £400 payment to support families struggling with bills, in addition to a £100 rebate on water bills and a freeze on water charges and rail fares.

The cost of living crisis looks set to be a key focus for Scottish voters (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Speaking ahead of the party’s manifesto launch, Mr Sarwar said every part of government “must be focused entirely” on ensuring financial protection for the people of Scotland.

He said: “Make no mistake, this election is about one thing and one thing only – the cost-of-living crisis.

“Every part of government – from local councillors to the First Minister and Prime Minister – must be focused entirely on protecting the financial wellbeing of millions of Scots.

“No-one should be forced to choose between eating and heating, but thanks to the inaction of the Tories and SNP, this is the shameful reality for thousands of Scots.

“That’s why, at this election, Scottish Labour is putting the cost-of-living crisis front and centre and is giving the people of Scotland the chance to elect local champions that will protect and support the communities that they represent.

“Scottish Labour is dedicated to building a brighter future for the people of Scotland – join us on that journey.”