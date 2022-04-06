Sarwar: Cost of living will be ‘front and centre’ of Labour election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sarwar: Cost of living will be ‘front and centre’ of Labour election campaign

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 12:03 am
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the cost of living will be a key issue in the local elections next month (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tackling the cost-of-living crisis will be “front and centre” of Scottish Labour’s local government election campaign, Anas Sarwar has pledged.

The Scottish Labour leader will set out his party’s manifesto for the upcoming local elections on Thursday, with a plan to save every Scottish household up to £1,000.

The surging cost of living in the UK looks set to be a key topic for Scottish voters as they head to the polls on May 5.

In order to mitigate the issues caused by the crisis, Mr Sarwar’s party would introduce a windfall tax on oil and gas giants in a bid to reduce household bills by £600 for millions of Scots.

Labour also proposes a £400 payment to support families struggling with bills, in addition to a £100 rebate on water bills and a freeze on water charges and rail fares.

Gas hob burning on a stove
The cost of living crisis looks set to be a key focus for Scottish voters (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Speaking ahead of the party’s manifesto launch, Mr Sarwar said every part of government “must be focused entirely” on ensuring financial protection for the people of Scotland.

He said: “Make no mistake, this election is about one thing and one thing only – the cost-of-living crisis.

“Every part of government – from local councillors to the First Minister and Prime Minister – must be focused entirely on protecting the financial wellbeing of millions of Scots.

“No-one should be forced to choose between eating and heating, but thanks to the inaction of the Tories and SNP, this is the shameful reality for thousands of Scots.

“That’s why, at this election, Scottish Labour is putting the cost-of-living crisis front and centre and is giving the people of Scotland the chance to elect local champions that will protect and support the communities that they represent.

“Scottish Labour is dedicated to building a brighter future for the people of Scotland – join us on that journey.”

