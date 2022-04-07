Leo Varadkar pays tribute to Ireland-based Ukrainian who was killed in war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Leo Varadkar pays tribute to Ireland-based Ukrainian who was killed in war

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 5:25 pm
Destroyed vehicles and buildings in Ukraine (Felipe Dana/AP)
Destroyed vehicles and buildings in Ukraine (Felipe Dana/AP)

Leo Varadkar has paid tribute to a Ukrainian man who left Ireland to fight in the war after he was killed while “defending his country”.

Oleksandr Zavhorodniy, who lived in Ireland for the last 20 years, died while fighting in Ukraine last week.

The father-of-two, who was known to friends and family as Alex, had worked in the Aldi store in Sandyford and left for Ukraine last month.

The Tanaiste said he died a hero on the battlefield.

Speaking in the Dail, just 24 hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the parliament, Mr Varadkar said: “May I take this opportunity, on behalf of the government, to express our condolences to the friends and family of Oleksandr Zavhorodniy.

“A 45-year-old Ukrainian man who lived, for the last 20 years, in Ireland working in Aldi in Sandyford, and lived in Stillorgan.

“He sadly lost his life defending his home country in Ukraine from Russian attack.

“I wanted to express our condolences to his friends and family on on his death and acknowledge his bravery in going there to fight for his country and that he fell as a hero on the battlefield.”

Mr Zavhorodniy’s friend, Anna Neilande, set up a fundraising page to help pay for funeral costs.

She said: “As you know, he spent over 20 years in Ireland, where he found his second home.

“His heart, however, remained in Ukraine, and that’s why he chose to go back, to protect his country and its people.

“When Alex arrived in Warsaw, he gave everything he had at the time to those in need.

“When he arrived at the military unit, he kept positive and did his best to calm his worrying family and friends by joking and sending funny pictures.

“We all will miss his kindness and cracking sense of humour, even in the most challenging situations.

“This fundraiser aims to try and help his family, who are now away from home, mostly displaced, and devastated.

“They will not be able to attend his funeral in his hometown Ohtyrka. Still, we want to ensure his family can give Alex the memorial he deserves to honour his memory and say their last goodbyes.”

Minister for for Tourism Catherine Martin tweeted: “Very sorry to hear that Stillorgan resident Oleksandr Zavhorodniy has been killed in Ukraine defending his country.

“He was a much loved member of his community in Stillorgan and Sandyford where he worked.

“My thoughts are with all his family and friends. Ireland stands with Ukraine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal