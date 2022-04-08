Britain sanctions Vladimir Putin’s daughters over Ukraine invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Britain sanctions Vladimir Putin’s daughters over Ukraine invasion

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 10:49 am Updated: April 8, 2022, 11:05 am
The latest UK sanctions target Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin pool/AP)
The latest UK sanctions target Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin pool/AP)

Vladimir Putin’s daughters have been sanctioned by the UK under measures to target the “lavish lifestyles” of the Russian president’s inner circle over the invasion of Ukraine.

The Foreign Office announced travel bans and asset freezes against Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova on Friday.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s daughter, Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova, also faces the same action.

The US has already sanctioned Mr Putin’s daughters in retaliation against “war crimes” in Ukraine, and the European Union is expected to follow suit.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Our unprecedented package of sanctions is hitting the elite and their families, while degrading the Russian economy on a scale Russia hasn’t seen since the fall of the Soviet Union.

“But we need to do more. Through the G7, we are ending the use of Russian energy and hitting Putin’s ability to fund his illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

“Together, we are tightening the ratchet on Russia’s war machine, cutting off Putin’s sources of cash.”

The Foreign Office said the action is being taken to target the “lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin’s inner circle”.

The action against Ms Tikhonova, 35, Ms Vorontsova, 36, and Ms Vinokurova, 39, appeared on an updated sanctions list published online.

Liz Truss
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the sanctions are ‘hitting the elite and their families, while degrading the Russian economy’ (PA)

The UK has now sanctioned more than 1,200 individuals and businesses in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in February.

It is not the first time a relative of Mr Lavrov has been targeted, with his step-daughter Polina Kovaleva sanctioned last month.

With 76 oligarchs among the sanctioned, the measures are in part designed to apply pressure on the Kremlin to retreat.

But they are also seeking to seal off funds to reduce Mr Putin’s military might, with 16 banks targeted too.

Sanctions across Western allies have meant that £275 billion of Russian foreign currency reserves, representing 60% of its total, are frozen, according to the Foreign Office.

