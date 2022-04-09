Waive visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees, British Red Cross chief says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Waive visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees, British Red Cross chief says

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 10:01 am
A family of Ukrainian refugees cross the border point from Ukraine into Medyka, Poland (Victoria Jones/PA)
The head of the British Red Cross has criticised the “long, complex” application process for Ukrainian refugees seeking sanctuary in the UK and has called for the removal of visa requirements.

Mike Adamson, the charity’s chief executive, said only a “small trickle” of refugees are reaching the UK and that it should be made “much easier to come here”.

“It will remain a slow process with the current visa arrangements in place and it’s only if we remove those that we’ll actually start to see a steady flow,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“The whole of Europe and many other countries have waived their visa requirements.

“Most Ukrainians have biometric passports so we can do checks on them when they get here, we can find out who they are.

“And if we set up really good welcome centres and hubs, as the Government has actually promised, then we can look after them there, go through the matching processes, check out all the safety and security requirements.

“But the key thing is we get far more people here and then Britain would be playing its part at scale alongside our partners across Europe and of course showing solidarity and practical support to the people of Ukraine in this terrible situation.”

A village in Oxfordshire that has prepared homes for 45 refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine has only seen one Ukrainian family arrive so far.

Polly Vacher, 78, who is co-ordinating the project, said would-be hosts in the village of North Moreton have been ready to welcome refugees for more than three weeks.

“The houses have been ready and support network is there,” she told BBC Breakfast.

“Our village who are waiting already with lots of support can’t get the refugees because the visas don’t come through and if you think about it, these people, they’ve been through the most terrible situation.”

Ms Vacher also criticised the “very lengthy process” of filling in visa application forms, saying it took lawyers two hours to complete for one family.

“These lawyers have put in 150 applications, and only 10% have actually received their visas,” she added.

“And after they put in the applications they got a message from the Home Office to say they’d lost some of the attachments, which are things like passports and that sort of thing, and therefore they had to resubmit the application, which meant they went to the bottom of the list.”

Ukrainian refugees
One Ukrainian family has arrived in the village of North Moreton, Oxfordshire, which has prepared to welcome 45 refugees (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Home Secretary on Friday apologised “with frustration” after coming under fire over “delays” in the time it is taking for Ukrainian refugees to arrive in the UK.

But Priti Patel denied visa requirements and checks are slowing the process and causing delays, insisting the UK will “absolutely see changes in numbers” as work continues.

Around 12,000 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Tuesday, according to Home Office figures.

Some 10,800 people had arrived under the Ukraine family scheme but only 1,200 had made it to the UK as part of the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, provisional data published on the department’s website shows.

