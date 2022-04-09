SNP says majority win in Glasgow ‘possible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
SNP says majority win in Glasgow ‘possible’

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 4:04 pm
The SNP has never won a majority of councillors on Glasgow City Council (Lewis McKenzie/PA)
It is “possible” the SNP could win a historic majority in Glasgow City Council, the authority’s leader has said.

The SNP’s Susan Aitken said the party was working to increase its numbers on what is Scotland’s largest local authority, after having fallen four councillors short of achieving this in the last local elections in 2017.

Then the SNP returned 39 councillors on the 85-member authority – making it the first time the party had won control of Glasgow.

When asked if they could win a majority in the May 5 vote, Ms Aitken said: “I think it’s possible.

“We’re certainly working for that, we’re working to increase the number of councillors we have if we can, we’ve got some key wards where we think we can improve the representation of SNP councillors.”

As part of that the SNP is working to have Glasgow’s first black female councillor elected, with Funmi Obisesan standing in the Govan ward.

However Ms Aitken said her party was “realistic” and that “majorities are incredibly difficult to get” under the STV proportional representation system used in Scottish council elections.

But she added: “We were actually only four councillors off getting a majority in Glasgow last time, obviously we are campaigning to win”.

Nicola Sturgeon and Susan Aitken
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and Susan Aitken launched the party’s manifesto for Glasgow (John Linton/PA)

She was speaking after she teamed up with SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to launch the SNP’s manifesto for Glasgow.

While Ms Aitken stressed the SNP are looking to win a majority on the council, she did not rule out a coalition with the Greens, with whom they have worked on council budgets.

Ms Aitken said: “We have worked well with our Green colleagues in the chamber, particularly our last three budgets have been joint SNP/Green budgets in the end, and I think they have probably been better budgets for that.

“We’ve had really mature, cross-party working for the good of the city.

“We’ve formed a basis to continue that, regardless of what shape we end up in.”

Ms Sturgeon, who took the SNP into a power-sharing arrangement with the Scottish Greens at Holyrood last year, also stressed the party was “working in the campaign for every single SNP vote and trying to get as many SNP councillors elected”.

She added: “Discussions about the formation of administrations will follow after the election. Between now and the election day our focus is on maximising the SNP vote and representation.”

