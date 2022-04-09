Libraries ‘lost out on more than £250m’ in last decade, new analysis shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Libraries ‘lost out on more than £250m’ in last decade, new analysis shows

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 12:02 am
Net expenditure on Scotland’s libraries has dropped over the last decade (Ryan Phillips/PA)
Scottish Labour has accused the SNP of “gutting local communities” after new analysis revealed cuts to local government have led to libraries losing out on more than £250 million in the last decade.

The party has cited figures from the Improvement Service’s Local Government Benchmarking Framework, which showed that by 2020/21, real-terms cumulative cuts to the net expenditure on libraries had hit £257,125,000 over the last 10 years.

The reduction in net expenditure means annual spending was 36% lower in 2020/21 than it was in the 2010/11 period.

Labour has said the information “proves the SNP can’t be trusted with local government” ahead of the Scottish local council elections on May 5.

The data also shows that since the last local government ballot, which took place in 2017, the cumulative cuts up until 2020/21 amounted to more than £18.6 million.Scottish Labour’s local government spokesperson Mark Griffin accused the SNP of making it clear “they aren’t interested in protecting local services”.

Mr Griffin said: “The SNP have gutted local communities and treated local government with utter contempt.

Hay Festival 2015 – Hay-On-Wye
Real-terms cumulative figures showed a £257m cut for libraries over the last 10 years (Ryan Phillips/PA)

“Year after year of brutal cuts have left a black hole in libraries funding – and this is the case for so many local services.

“The SNP have delivered a hammer blow to Scotland’s communities and abandoned the next generation with these cuts to libraries and other services.

“They have made it clear they aren’t interested in protecting local services and building stronger communities – and they cannot be trusted with councils.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said that “local authorities have a statutory duty to ensure that there is adequate provision of library services for their residents”.

“The 2022-23 local government funding package of almost £12.7 billion provides a cash increase of £1.1 billion, or a real terms increase of £731.4 million,” the spokesman said.

“Furthermore the Scottish Government’s £1.25 million Public Library Covid Relief Fund, announced in September 2021, is now supporting 30 projects around the country to reconnect communities with their libraries.

“We will continue to support our libraries to provide invaluable resources to their local communities through our annual Public Libraries Improvement Fund.”

