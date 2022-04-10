Government not protecting poorest from rising cost of living, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Government not protecting poorest from rising cost of living, says charity

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 11:53 am
The main out-of-work benefit is seeing its biggest drop in value in 50 years, a charity has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government is not protecting the poorest people amid the cost-of-living crisis, with out-of-work benefits at historically low levels, a UK poverty charity has said.

The 3.1% benefits increase coming into effect on Monday does not match inflation, which is expected to hit 7.7% this month.

This will result in the greatest fall in the value of the basic rate of unemployment benefit in 50 years, according to analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

Associate director Helen Barnard told Sky News on Sunday: “For a decade we’ve had cuts and freezes to benefits, and actually for eight of the last 10 years benefits have been losing value, so we’re already at a historic low.

“Although benefits go up tomorrow, they go up by so much less than the cost of living is rising.

“It means that in terms of their values, how much bread and milk you can buy in the shops, it is the biggest fall in value since 1972.”

Many people were already in “desperate situations”, struggling to afford food, heating and basic hygiene products, she said, recounting how some pensioners are riding the bus all day to keep warm and long-time foodbank volunteers are now themselves relying on donations.

She called on the Government to take urgent action to prevent the situation from deteriorating further, and criticised Rishi Sunak for failing to support the poorest people in society.

“If you look at the spring statement, the Chancellor spent about £18 billion,” she said.

“Of that money, about two thirds went to benefit people in the richest half of the country.

“So he actually had the money, the issue is that the Government is not prioritising using the money they have to protect the poorest people who are facing the greatest hardship.”

Low-income workers, who rely on benefits to top up low earnings, are also being hit hard by the benefits squeeze and are facing “incredibly difficult situations”, Ms Barnard said.

She said the raising of the national insurance threshold, a measure designed to help lower earners, actually harms some of them, as their benefits are pulled away to make up for the fact that they are keeping more of their income.

Ms Barnard said: “We know the majority of people in poverty now are in working households.

“One of the problems is that too many jobs are not just low paid, but they’re insecure…

“And so it is people who are really vulnerable in that situation when they’re working, who are also now struggling to afford the basic essentials and having to rely on charities for toothpaste and toilet rolls.

“It’s humiliating for a lot of people.”

