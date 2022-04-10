Scots urged to vote Tory for ‘best shot’ at securing UK Government cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Scots urged to vote Tory for ‘best shot’ at securing UK Government cash

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 12:03 am
Voting Tory in May’s council elections will give local communities the ‘best shot’ at winning additional cash from the UK Government, Douglas Ross claimed (Russell Cheyne/PA)
Voting Tory in May’s council elections will give local communities the ‘best shot’ at winning additional cash from the UK Government, Douglas Ross claimed (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Voters are being told that backing the Tories in next month’s local government elections will give parts of Scotland the “best shot” at winning extra funding from the UK Government.

The Scottish Conservatives said its councillors would “put in every possible bid” for cash from the UK Government Levelling Up and Community Renewal funds.

SNP ministers have raised concerns that by spending money directly in Scotland, Westminster is seeking to undermine devolution.

But Scottish Tory leader, Douglas Ross, said: “More direct UK Government investment in Scotland can only be a good thing.

“The SNP can shout about power grabs all they like but what’s really important is the money reaches Scotland’s communities, not which Government is spending it.”

A total of £190 million of cash has gone to Scotland from the funds, the Tories said, with £172 million coming from bids made under the Levelling Up scheme and £18 million from the Community Renewal Fund.

The £190 million-plus of UK Government investment comprises £172 million for successful Levelling Up Fund bids, £18 million for successful Community Renewal Fund bids, with areas including Aberdeen, Falkirk, and Dumfries all having benefits.

Speaking ahead of a visit to the Crichton Trust in Dumfries, one of the beneficiaries of funding, Mr Ross said: “UK Government Levelling Up and Community Renewal funds have the potential to boost local economies, deliver jobs and rejuvenate communities across Scotland.”

He claimed some SNP-run councils “didn’t even bother to apply for these funds”, but added that “many nationalist-run administrations ignored the SNP Government’s rhetoric and submitted applications”.

He added: “Electing more Scottish Conservative councillors will give each local area the best shot at securing more investment for transformational projects.

SNP MP, Mhairi Black, however, urged Scots to vote for her party to elect “SNP councillors who will work tirelessly for communities, and to cast a verdict on Tory Government’s dire record and blatant power grab move”.

Ms Black said: “Beyond the Tory smoke and mirrors, the reality is that there is a litany of figures amounting to a staggering £5.46 billion exposing how Tory Westminster governments have form on short-changing Scotland.

“When it comes to Levelling Up funding, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove led a Brexit campaign that promised £1.5 billion a year for Scottish devolved services when the UK left the EU.

“Instead all we have heard announced is £172 million. To put that in context, for every £1 they promised they’ve given 11 pence – Scotland has been short-changed by 89%.”

She added: “This Westminster Tory Government has presided over a series of power grabs and attacks on devolution – seeking to bypass the devolved Governments and dictate spending over devolved areas.

“And it’s clear that rather than standing up for Scotland’s communities and interests, the Scottish Tories are more interested in falling into line behind their Westminster bosses and selling out Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal