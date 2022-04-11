Glasgow SNP leader will step down if party loses council election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Glasgow SNP leader will step down if party loses council election

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 9:05 pm
The leader of Glasgow City Council was speaking ahead of the May 5 local election (Jane Barlow/PA)
The leader of the SNP in Glasgow has said she will step down if the party loses May’s council election.

Susan Aitken took over as the leader of Glasgow City Council in 2017, heading up an SNP minority administration.

While a recent poll suggested 44% of those asked would vote for the SNP on May 5, Ms Aitken told the Herald on Monday she would quit as the head of the party’s delegation if she was not the leader of the council following the election.

The party in Glasgow would need a “fresh start”, Ms Aitken said.

“If the SNP were to lose the election and as a consequence of that I was no longer leader of the council, I would also stand down as leader of the SNP group,” she said.

“Because at that point clearly, the group would need the opportunity to have a fresh start and to rebuild, and I think new leadership would be important in that respect.

“I am confident that I have colleagues who more than have the capacity and ability to take on that role.”

The comment comes as Ms Aitken did not rule out a formal coalition with Labour councillors – saying that would be more likely than an agreement with the Scottish Greens.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has repeatedly ruled out formal coalitions with other parties in favour working together on a vote-by-vote basis.

“Anas Sarwar has said Labour won’t do any deals with the SNP. I think that is very foolish I’ve got to say,” Ms Aitken told the newspaper.

“There are some pretty well functioning SNP and Labour administrations, Edinburgh, East Renfrewshire, Stirling, Dumfries and Galloway, Fife. There’s quite a few of them.”

She added: “If our Labour colleagues were up for something constructive, mature conversations about how we move forward for the good of the city, then we would be happy to have those conversations with them too. Whether they are in that space or not, I’m not sure. It’s up to them.”

While the SNP group leader admitted it was “pretty unlikely” a deal could be struck between her party and Labour, she said she “wouldn’t rule anything out”.

