Scotland’s unemployment rate drops slightly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Scotland’s unemployment rate drops slightly

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 8:02 am
The unemployment rate in Scotland stood at 3.5% between December and February (Philip Toscano/PA)
The unemployment rate in Scotland stood at 3.5% between December and February (Philip Toscano/PA)

Scotland’s unemployment rate has fallen, new figures show.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) said that between December and February the unemployment rate was 3.5%, down 0.1 percentage points from the previous quarter and 0.2 percentage points from the same period two years ago, before the onset of the pandemic.

Total employment fell by 0.3 percentage points to 74.7%, a drop of 0.6% since before the pandemic.

The number of people deemed “economically inactive” – those aged between 16 and 64 who are not working, not seeking to work or are unavailable to begin employment – in Scotland was 22.5%, up 0.8 percentage points since before the pandemic and 1.1 percentage points higher than the rest of the UK.

Early estimates also suggest that median monthly pay for payrolled employees has increased by almost 10% since before the pandemic but fell slightly in the past month.

Median pay was estimated to be £2,050 in March, a 9.5% increase since February 2020 – lower than the 11.1% seen in the rest of the UK.

Scotland’s public finance minister Tom Arthur said: “For December to February 2022, Scotland’s estimated employment rate fell over the quarter to 74.7% while the estimated unemployment rate fell slightly to 3.5%.

“This latest time period reflects the emergence of the Omicron variant at the end of last year, when it was necessary to implement strict public health measures to curtail its spread.

“Separate HMRC early estimates show 2.41 million payrolled employees in Scotland in March 2022, 21,000 more than in February 2020, prior to the pandemic.

“While we continue to face economic challenges, with the rising cost of living, the negative effects of Brexit and the potential economic impacts of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Scottish Government remains committed to doing all we can to help our economy recover.

“The new National Strategy for Economic Transformation will help us build an economy of secure, sustainable and satisfying jobs.

“We are also investing an additional £68.3 million in employability and training to help businesses address skills shortages and help build a fairer, more prosperous economy for everyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal