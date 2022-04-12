EU adopts laws to ensure continued supply of medicines from GB to NI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
EU adopts laws to ensure continued supply of medicines from GB to NI

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 12:29 pm
The European Union Council has adopted legislation to ensure medicines can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland (Julien Behal/PA)

The European Union Council has adopted legislation to ensure medicines can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

The issues surrounding medicines stem from the outworkings of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a part of the Brexit deal which means Northern Ireland remains covered by the EU’s pharmaceutical regulations.

As Northern Ireland receives most of its medicines from suppliers in Great Britain, there had been concerns that their movement could be impeded when grace periods end.

Instead, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced proposed new legislation last year to tackle the issue.

The EU Council said on Tuesday it has now adopted the directive and regulations to ensure the continued supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, as well as Cyprus, Ireland and Malta.

A statement said: “These texts will enter into force on the day of their publication in the Official Journal of the European Union, which is expected in the next few days.

“The measures will apply retroactively from January 1 2022.

“The aim of the directive is to preserve the uninterrupted supply of medicinal products for human use in Northern Ireland after the withdrawal of the United Kingdom, under the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.

“It will also, exceptionally and for a transitional period of three years, allow medicinal products from the United Kingdom to be placed on the market in Ireland, Malta and Cyprus under derogations from the requirement for authorisation holders to be established in the European Union.

“The regulation is closely linked to the directive and is aimed at ensuring the supply of investigational medicinal products to the same markets.

The council said the move would “facilitate the implementation of the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland on the ground”.

The EU law change will allow GB-based pharma suppliers to maintain their current regulatory arrangements.

It will mean companies in Great Britain can continue to act as a hub for the supply of generic medicines to Northern Ireland, without the need to establish bases in the region.

