Widespread rule-breaking in Downing St ‘indisputable’ – Covid bereaved group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Widespread rule-breaking in Downing St ‘indisputable’ – Covid bereaved group

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 1:09 pm
A volunteer from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group paints a heart on the National Covid Memorial Wall opposite the Palace of Westminster in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)
A volunteer from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group paints a heart on the National Covid Memorial Wall opposite the Palace of Westminster in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)

It is “now indisputable” that widespread rule-breaking occurred in and around Downing Street, bereaved families have said, after police investigating allegations of lockdown parties made more than 50 referrals for fines.

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group repeated calls for the Prime Minister to resign after the Metropolitan Police said at least 30 more fixed penalty notices will be issued by the ACRO Criminal Records Office.

This is in addition to 20 referrals made at the end of March.

Matt Fowler, co-founder of the group, said: “There you have it – it’s now indisputable that whilst bereaved families were unable to be at their loved ones’ sides in their last moments, or stood at their funerals alone, the people responsible for protecting us in Downing St were partying and rule breaking en masse.

“It’s a reality that is unbelievably painful for bereaved families like mine to face as we try and move forward with our lives.”

Mr Fowler said it is “plain as day” that there was a “culture of boozing and rule-breaching at the highest level of Government” while up and down the country the public made “unimaginable sacrifices” to protect their loved ones.

He continued: “The man responsible for that culture is the Prime Minister. The same man that looked bereaved families in the eye last year and told us that he had done ‘everything he could to protect their loved ones’.

“If Boris Johnson had any decency he would do the right thing and resign immediately.”

Downing Street has said it will confirm if Mr Johnson is handed a fine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal