Slater defended by Scottish Greens after comparing ‘transphobes’ with ‘racists’

Calls for a Scottish Government minister to resign after comparing people with anti-trans views with “racists” and “antisemites” are “wild overreactions”, a Scottish Greens MSP has said.

Lorna Slater, Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, came under fire from opposition leaders as she said critics of the Gender Recognition Reform Act should not be given a platform by the media.

In an interview with the Herald on Sunday, the Canadian-born Green MSP said: “We wouldn’t put balance on the question of racism or antisemitism.

“But we allow this fictional notion of balance when it comes to anti-trans [views].

Patrick Harvie has said Ms Slater should ‘clearly not’ lose her government post (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The whole thing is disgusting.”

But her Scottish Greens co-leader, Patrick Harvie, said claims that Ms Slater broke the ministerial code with her comments were wild over-reactions.

Speaking after the party’s council manifesto launch, he said that Ms Slater should “clearly not” lose her ministerial job because of her comments.

Mr Harvie, who is Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights, said: “I’ve seen some rather wild overreactions [to her comments].

“Lorna was very clear that transphobia is unacceptable and compared it to other forms of prejudice, which is a perfectly reasonable thing to do.

“If we do want to have the respectful debate that has been called for then we should recognise that transphobia doesn’t have a place in the world.”

Defending her comments at the manifesto press conference in East Kilbride on Tuesday, she said: “There is broad consensus in Scotland that there is no space for transphobia.

“We should not be giving platforms for bigotry and hatred.”

New legislation is currently being tabled on the Gender Recognition Act (GRA) by the Scottish Government which seeks to simplify the process for a trans person to obtain legal certification in their acquired gender.

Current rules require individuals to obtain a medical diagnosis and spend a minimum of two years living as their chosen gender.

Campaigners against the proposals have expressed concern that women could be placed in danger from men who abuse the rules to cause harm.

And some have expressed fears that single-sex exemptions in the Equality Act could be affected.

The Scottish Government has said that single-sex services are protected, as are single-sex employment rights and health services.

The proposed bill does not make changes to public policy or to the 2010 Equalities Act, which includes a number of exceptions which allow for trans people to be excluded when this is a “proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim”.

“Of course we’re looking forward to respectful discussion around the GRA reforms and that’s what we’re doing in parliament,” Ms Slater added.