Reversing welfare changes could lift 70,000 out of poverty, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Reversing welfare changes could lift 70,000 out of poverty, report says

By Press Association
April 12, 2022, 5:34 pm
Shona Robison said she was determined to help low-income households (Fraser Bremner)
Shona Robison said she was determined to help low-income households (Fraser Bremner)

Around 70,000 people in Scotland could be lifted out of poverty if certain welfare changes by the UK Government made since 2015 were reversed, a report says.

The Scottish Government report says 30,000 children would be among those lifted out of poverty by 2024 if three interventions were made.

These are reinstating the £20 uplift to Universal Credit, reversing the benefit freeze and reversing the two-child limit.

The welfare reform report says this would increase disposable income for households with children with the lowest 10% of incomes by around 11%.

It would cost a total of £780 million to make the changes, with re-instating the £20 uplift costing £540 million.

A microsimulation model called UKMOD was used to measure the impact of the changes.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said: “Tackling child poverty is our national mission and we are helping to lift thousands of children out of poverty in Scotland within our limited powers.

“This report lays bare the cost of repeated UK Government welfare reforms since 2015 and the challenge we face in lifting children and families out of poverty for good.

“We are determined to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and we’re already helping to lift thousands of children out of poverty.

“We invested almost £6 billion from 2018-21 to support low-income households, including around £2.18 billion to directly support children.

“We are also taking steps to mitigate the impact of the UK Government’s bedroom tax and benefit cap as fully as we can within our limited powers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal