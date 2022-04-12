Ruth Davidson to join Scottish Conservative campaign trail

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ruth Davidson will join Douglas Ross on the local election campaign trail on Wednesday, as they make their party’s pitch to pro-union voters.

The former Scottish Conservative leader will say Tory votes can stop SNP-Labour coalitions after the council election in May.

Baroness Davidson is due to attend a campaign event in Edinburgh on Wednesday with Mr Ross.

She will speak to voters and help activists deliver leaflets.

Ahead of the event, Baroness Davidson said: “In council areas across Scotland, just a few hundred more votes for Scottish Conservative candidates could make all the difference towards beating the SNP.

“The stakes are high. If Nicola Sturgeon’s candidates get in, they’ll push the agenda of the SNP Government.

“They won’t stand up to council funding cuts.

“They’ll nod through workplace parking taxes.

“The sad truth is, Labour candidates will help them.

“That’s what they’ve done in Edinburgh and in each of the six councils across Scotland where Labour work hand-in-hand with the SNP.”

She continued: “There’s only one way to be sure of stopping the threat of SNP-Labour coalitions dancing to Nicola Sturgeon’s tune, and that’s to vote Scottish Conservative.

“If pro-UK voters come together just like last year, the Scottish Conservatives can stop SNP-Labour coalitions and get all of the focus onto your local priorities.”