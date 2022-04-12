Financial services optimism wanes as cost-of-living crisis hits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Financial services optimism wanes as cost-of-living crisis hits

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 12:03 am
A new survey by the CBI and PwC found that business confidence is waning (Jonathan Brady / PA)
Sentiment among financial services firms fell at its quickest pace since September 2019 as businesses worry about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new survey.

Firms reported declining optimism, with fears over low demand for services and poor returns on investment, which is limiting spending in the sector on recruitment and expansion, the latest CBI/PwC Financial Services Survey found.

Labour shortages were also cited as a cause for concern, although these appear to have improved significantly from the end of last year.

Business volumes have continued to grow in the three months to March, respondents said, but at a slower pace than the final three months of 2021.

Bosses also said they expect volumes to be flat in the next quarter.

As a result of the uncertainty, companies said they were looking to continue investment in IT but expected to cut back capital expenditures on land, buildings, vehicles, plants and machinery.

Building operational resilience emerged as a key theme throughout the survey, with 92% citing this as the key priority for future business strategy and transformation plans.

Firms separately identified “responding to new cyber threats” and “improving detection of cyber breaches” as the main priorities to improve cyber resilience and reduce tech risk.

Rain Newton-Smith, chief economist at the CBI, said: “While business volumes and profitability held up against the headwinds buffeting the economy, global inflationary pressures and increased geopolitical uncertainty stemming from war in Ukraine have started to take a toll on business confidence.

“With operational resilience becoming an ever more important priority for the sector, there is danger that a ‘wait and see’ approach may dampen growth prospects for the wider economy.

“A lack of preparedness for mainstream use of digital currencies and challenges in developing net zero plans suggest a need for swifter policy development in both areas to guide and stimulate industry-wide action.”

Isabelle Jenkins, head of financial services at PwC UK, added: “Financial services organisations are right to be careful and cautious as their resilience is once again put to the test.

“As the cost-of-living crisis mounts for households, it’s likely that we may see an increase in non-performing loans, another challenge financial services firms will have to respond to to ensure consumers are supported through this difficult time.

“Despite some investment plans reined in for now, this is not the time to batten down the hatches completely, rather firms should continue to look at how they can best use the insight they are gathering to respond quickly and decisively in changing market conditions.”

