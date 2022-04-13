Private hospital taken over by NHS Ayrshire & Arran for new treatment network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Private hospital taken over by NHS Ayrshire & Arran for new treatment network

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 9:50 am
Humza Yousaf (Peter Summers/PA)
Humza Yousaf (Peter Summers/PA)

A private healthcare hospital has been taken over by NHS Ayrshire & Arran to become part of a network of 10 national treatment centres.

Carrick Glen Clinic has been purchased for £1.8 million and will specialise in orthopaedics. The NHS will take over occupancy of the building on May 14, and consultation with staff regarding future employment arrangements is under way.

The national treatment centre (NTC) programme forms part of planned NHS recovery, and once fully operational it will deliver capacity for more than 40,000 additional surgeries and procedures in Scotland each year.

Humza Yousaf
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says the centres will mark the largest expansion in elective care capacity for NHS Scotland (Peter Summers/PA)

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will announce the purchase during a visit on Wednesday to University Hospital Ayr, where he will meet staff and patients at the orthopaedics services department.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am very pleased that Carrick Glen Hospital will become a national treatment centre specialising in orthopaedics.

“These centres will mark the largest expansion in elective care capacity in NHS Scotland with an overall investment of over £400 million.

“We know that the pandemic has taken its toll on services like orthopaedics, but the network of NTCs will help address this and will be central to NHS recovery.

“I would like to thank the NHS Ayrshire & Arran team for their continued hard work and determination to progress the new centre during a time of continued significant pressure.”

Dr Joellene Mitchell, consultant anaesthetist and co-clinical lead for the NTC Ayrshire & Arran, said: “We are excited about the purchase of Carrick Glen Hospital to become NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s new national treatment centre and what that will mean for residents of Ayrshire and Arran.

“The NTC aims to create additional access to theatre sessions, increase orthopaedic inpatient beds and improve orthopaedic pathways through a whole-scale review and redesign of processes, services, staffing and accommodation.

“It will complement the elective centre of excellence on the University Hospital Ayr site, and will mean that we can treat more patients, reducing waiting times and improving patient experience.”

