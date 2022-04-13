Scottish Liberal Democrats would not prop up ‘failing SNP’ councils, leader says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scottish Liberal Democrats would not prop up ‘failing SNP’ councils, leader says

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 2:36 pm
Scottish Liberal Democrat Alex Cole-Hamilton in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh, during the debate on the motion of no confidence against First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Liberal Democrat Alex Cole-Hamilton in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh, during the debate on the motion of no confidence against First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat councillors will not prop up “failing SNP council administrations”, Alex Cole-Hamilton has said.

The Scottish Lib Dem leader was in Edinburgh to launch the party’s local government manifesto ahead of the May 5 elections.

Generally, he said, local party group leaders will be able to make decisions on entering into coalitions with opposition parties.

However backing up failing administrations would give the Edinburgh Western MSP “real anxiety”.

He said: “I would certainly have a problem and real anxiety of a Lib Dem group propping up a failing administration.

“Take Glasgow and Edinburgh – both SNP-led administrations.

“They have run those cities into the ground and I cannot see a circumstance where a Lib Dem group would prop those administrations up.”

Launching the party’s manifesto, the Scottish Liberal Democrats announced a range of policies, including a cost-of-living rescue package which proposes a VAT cut worth £600 to every household.

The manifesto also includes putting a stop to the SNP’s social care takeover, introducing hundreds more counsellors in schools and the protection of local council budgets after repeated budget cuts from the Scottish Government.

Many local authorities have had to increase council tax across Scotland to make up a funding shortfall after budgets were cut in real terms.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “For years we’ve had this situation where local authorities have had to hang on every single word of the finance secretary [Kate Forbes] when she delivers her budget and then beg for more money, because there’s always a cut in it.

“And then suddenly the finance secretary will find some (money) down the back of the sofa.

“That’s not a respectful way to go about business so first and foremost we want to devolve things like business rates and council tax to properly ensure they are fully controlled locally.”

He added: “We need to recognise that communities and councils in our city chambers know about their communities more than ministers in Edinburgh do, so we should reverse that power imbalance.”

A key feature of the party’s manifesto plans seek to remove the “power surge” of SNP ministers in Holyrood as far as local government decision-making is concerned.

