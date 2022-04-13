BBC warns of fake video suggesting Ukraine carried out attack on own civilians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
BBC warns of fake video suggesting Ukraine carried out attack on own civilians

By Press Association
April 13, 2022, 6:47 pm
Ukrainian servicemen stand next to a fragment of a Tochka-U missile (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)
People have been urged to ignore a fake video circulating online with the BBC News branding that suggests Ukraine was responsible for a deadly missile attack on its own civilians.

The video, which uses the BBC News logo and the same red and white coloured graphics as the broadcaster, gives the false impression that Ukrainian armed forces were behind a missile attack on a railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine on Friday.

The BBC press office said: “We are aware of a fake video with BBC News branding suggesting Ukraine was responsible for last week’s missile attack on Kramatorsk train station.

“The BBC is taking action to have the video removed.

“We urge people not to share it and to check stories on the BBC News website.”

The mocked-up video, which is reported to have originated among pro-Kremlin accounts, has since been aired on Russian state TV and spread across social media.

The one minute and 27 second-long video shows a BBC-style explainer saying the missile serial number was similar to those fired by the Ukrainian army.

Underneath the text is graphic clips of bodies covering the ground in the aftermath of the explosion along with footage of damaged tower blocks across Ukraine and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walking with military personnel.

In another part of the video, the text refers to the Ukrainian president as “Zelenskyy”, but the BBC website spells his surname as “Zelensky”.

The fake video also claims that “military experts stress” that Ukraine is using “fake news to promote its position”.

Russia Ukraine War
A fragment of a Tochka-U missile (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

Around 4,000 civilians were thought to be in and around the Kramatorsk railway station when a missile hit on Friday and 50 people were killed, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Photos from the scene showed bodies covered with tarpaulins on the ground and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian.

The Russian Defence Ministry has denied that Russia was behind the attack.

President Zelensky and other Ukrainian leaders have accused Russia’s military of deliberately targeting a location where only civilians were assembled.

