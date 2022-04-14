Government accused of breaking promise to North on post-Brexit funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Government accused of breaking promise to North on post-Brexit funding

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 3:29 pm
Leaders in the North of England say proposed funding falls far short of what would have been received if Britain remained part of the EU (PA)
Leaders in the North of England say proposed funding falls far short of what would have been received if Britain remained part of the EU (PA)

The Conservative Government has broken its promise to the North of England to match EU cash lost to the regions after Brexit, it has been claimed.

Money from Government under the Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) was supposed to replace cash lost after the UK left the European Union, but the North has been short-changed, according to political leaders and think tanks.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove on Thursday announced England will receive £1.588 billion, Wales £585 million, Scotland £212 million and Northern Ireland £127 million.

The SPF is a central pillar of the Conservative Party’s “levelling up” agenda and the Government has claimed it is fulfilling the party’s 2019 manifesto commitment to match the cash lost through the ending of EU Structural Funds.

The Government says it has honoured its commitments in full to replace EU cash.

But analysis of the data by the Northern Powerhouse Partnerships (NPP), made up of business and civic groups, claims the North is set to lose tens of millions under Government plans.

The Institute for Public Policy Research think tank said its analysis confirms an annual SPF of £873 million on average, compared with average annual EU funds of £1.5 billion between 2014 and 2020 – a 43% cut.

Dan Jarvis, the mayor of South Yorkshire and Barnsley Central MP, said: “This announcement is nothing more than an outrage; a cynical Conservative con that utterly fails South Yorkshire and drives a coach and horses through the Government’s Levelling Up agenda.

Sheffield mayoral election
Dan Jarvis is the mayor of South Yorkshire and MP for Barnsley Central (Danny Lawson PA)

“Instead of delivering the additional £900 million South Yorkshire is owed, and that I’ve consistently pushed the Government to deliver, we’ve been given little over £38 million over a three-year period.”

Mr Jarvis said the announcement had been “sneaked out” while Parliament is in recess, and the Government “has broken virtually every promise it’s made to our region”.

Henri Murison, director of the NPP, said: “We were promised that no nation would be worse off post Brexit, but when you take out the smoke and mirrors, the data doesn’t lie.

“These funds helped young people find work, supported small businesses and backed vital medical research – cutting it will have catastrophic consequences for our economy.”

Conservative Party Spring Forum
Michael Gove is the Secretary of State for Levelling Up (Peter Byrne PA)

According to NPP analysis, the claimed shortfall amounts to £242 million, with each region of the North seeing a fall in funding from what would have been received under the EU scheme – with Liverpool losing 34%, Tees Valley 37%, Greater Manchester 35%, Cumbria 36%, Lancashire 35%, and the North East 37%.

The Government said it has matched and delivered commitments made to replace the funds lost from both the EU Structural Fund and the EU Regional Development Fund, and the funding has been allocated using a formula which takes into account population data and a “broadly based measure of need” such as unemployment and income levels.

Announcing the funding on Thursday, Mr Gove said: “We have taken back control of our money from the EU and we are empowering those who know their communities best to deliver on their priorities.”

