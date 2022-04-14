Chelsea FC director sanctioned with asset freeze amid clampdown on oligarchs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Chelsea FC director sanctioned with asset freeze amid clampdown on oligarchs

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 4:41 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 5:57 pm
Roman Abramovich and Eugene Tenenbaum (Nick Potts/PA)
Roman Abramovich and Eugene Tenenbaum (Nick Potts/PA)

A director of Chelsea Football Club is one of two oligarchs the Foreign Office said it has sanctioned with an estimated £10 billion asset freeze, the largest in UK history.

The Government described the pair as “Russian oligarchs” and long-standing business associates of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

The Foreign Office said Eugene Tenenbaum, a director of the west London club, has been sanctioned with an asset freeze alongside David Davidovich.

Mr Davidovich has been described as “Abramovich’s much lower profile right hand man”.

Roman Abramovich File Photo
Roman Abramovich (Adam Davy/PA)

The Foreign Office said the frozen assets connected with the pair are estimated to total up to £10 billion, the largest asset freeze action in UK history.

It brings the total number of oligarchs, family members and associates sanctioned to 106 since the war in Ukraine started.

It comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated calls for the UK to increase the supply of weapons to his nation “sooner and faster”.

He told the BBC: “The United States, the United Kingdom, some European countries – they are trying to help and are helping – but still we need it sooner; sooner and faster. The key word is now.”

Mr Zelensky also lashed out at European nations that continue to purchase Russian oil.

According to a BBC translation, he said: “We don’t understand how you can make money out of blood. Unfortunately, this is what some countries have been doing. European countries.”

On the new sanctions, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “We are tightening the ratchet on Putin’s war machine and targeting the circle of people closest to the Kremlin. We will keep going with sanctions until Putin fails in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the table.”

The Foreign Office said Mr Tenenbaum has described himself as one of Mr Abramovich’s closest business associates.

It said corporate filings show that he took control of Evrington Investments Limited, an Abramovich-linked investment company, on February 24 immediately following Russia invading Ukraine.

He is now subject to an asset freeze, the Government said.

Mr Davidovich took over Evrington Investments from Mr Tenenbaum in March, the Foreign Office said.

Mr Davidovich is now subject to an asset freeze and travel ban.

Russia Ukraine War
Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet in 2008 (PA)

Meanwhile, a western official has told reporters that damage to the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet – regardless of how it was caused – would be an “enormous loss” to the country’s military credibility.

Ukraine claimed that its forces struck the Moskva warship with missiles overnight, but Russia said it was badly damaged by an onboard fire that forced a mass evacuation.

In a briefing on Thursday afternoon, a western official said Ukraine’s claim of striking the ship was “credible”.

“I can’t definitively tell you exactly what has happened… but I am not aware previously of a fire onboard a capital warship which has led to the ammunition magazine exploding as a consequence,” they said.

“Were that to have been the case – were it just to have been an accident – it’s a remarkably inept piece of control by the Russian military. And I find it difficult to believe that that would have been the case in this instance.

“So the claim by the Ukrainian forces, I think, is credible.”

They added: “The loss of the Moskva is a significant loss, I think, a little bit in terms of capability, but in terms of credibility for Russian forces it’s an enormous loss – regardless of how it’s happened – whether it’s as a consequence of ineptitude onboard or an attack by Ukrainian forces.

“Almost regardless of how it’s happened, it’s a massive blow for Russian credibility about what they’re doing in their operation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal