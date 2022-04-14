New deputy chief medical officer appointed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New deputy chief medical officer appointed

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 7:51 pm
A new deputy chief medical officer for England has been appointed, the Government has confirmed.

Dr Thomas Waite will cover emergency response and preparedness, infectious diseases and vaccines – including Covid-19 related issues.

He replaces Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, who gained public affection for his use of analogies to explain coronavirus, after he stepped down in March.

Dr Waite said: “I’m delighted to be appointed as the deputy chief medical officer for health protection.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity of working with teams throughout the country to develop our preparedness for health hazards and emergencies and to protect the health of the public.”

He later added on Twitter: “I’m delighted to be appointed deputy chief medical officer for England, taking over from my friend and colleague Prof Van-Tam. It has been a privilege to work with him.

“I look forward to working with colleagues in public health, the NHS and many others.”

During his career, Dr Waite helped create and lead the Joint Biosecurity Centre, which provided analysis to inform local and national decision-making in response to Covid, and has been interim deputy chief medical officer since May 2021.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam was deputy chief medical officer for England (Yui Mok/PA)

Chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty said: “Dr Waite has an excellent track record of delivery.

“His wealth of experience in epidemiology and emergency preparedness will benefit the Government’s ongoing public health responses as well as help us to prepare for future events.”

A medical graduate of Cardiff University with postgraduate qualifications in public health, medical toxicology and medical education, Dr Waite  has previously held posts in global health, infectious disease and environmental health protection.

More recently he was director of the UK Field Epidemiology Training Programme and helped establish the UK Public Health Rapid Support Team, leading their first overseas deployment to Ethiopia.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Congratulations Thomas Waite on being appointed deputy chief medical officer for England. I look forward to working closely with you to ensure we continue to learn to live with Covid.”

Sir Jonathan was deputy while on secondment to the Department of Health from the University of Nottingham since 2017.

He resigned to take up the role of pro-vice chancellor for the faculty of medicine and health sciences at the university.

Sir Jonathan’s contribution to the fight against Covid was recognised in the New Year’s Honours list with a knighthood.

