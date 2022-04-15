Liberal Democrats can ‘speak for rural Scotland’, says Cole-Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Liberal Democrats can ‘speak for rural Scotland’, says Cole-Hamilton

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 11:04 am
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton set out pledges for people living in rural communities (Lesley Martin/PA)
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton set out pledges for people living in rural communities (Lesley Martin/PA)

The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has said his party can “speak for rural Scotland” as the local government election approaches.

Alex Cole-Hamilton was speaking as the Lib Dems campaigned in Strathtay in Perth and Kinross.

He said he had met former Conservative voters who were “absolutely scunnered” by the Prime Minister’s involvement in partygate on his tour across the country, and promised his party would deliver more than “Tory sleaze and SNP incompetence”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton set out a number of policies intended to help those living in rural communities, including tackling poor road conditions, seeking an extension to the Rural and Island Housing Fund, securing connections to superfast broadband and supporting stronger health services to ensure people can be cared for closer to home.

He also set out pledges on encouraging rural colleges to become enterprise hubs, and campaigning for rural communities to have “enhanced consultation rights and consideration”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “On my tour around the country, I keep meeting former Conservative voters who are absolutely scunnered at the way the Prime Minister has behaved.

“They played their part and kept each other safe, while he partied in Downing Street.

“They work hard and pay their taxes while the Chancellor does nothing to help people with the cost-of-living crisis.

Openreach stock
Connecting rural locations to superfast broadband is one of the pledges from the Scottish Lib Dems (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I want Scottish Liberal Democrats to be the voice of rural Scotland. Our councillors are hardworking local champions who will stand up their communities and send a message that voters are demanding better than Tory sleaze and SNP incompetence.

“We have a positive plan to support rural communities and ensure that every corner of Scotland can flourish.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton was joined on his visit by Clare McLaren, the party’s agriculture spokesperson.

Ms McLaren added: “With my years of experience in agriculture and rural industries, I will be helping the party to develop a new policy agenda for remote and rural communities.

“From encouraging rural colleges to meet local skills needs, to tackling the chronically poor condition of local roads and securing access to the superfast broadband which communities need to thrive, Scottish Liberal Democrat councillors can deliver for rural Scotland.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “The Lib Dems are such a small party that they have no hope of standing up to the SNP.

“They went backwards at least year’s election and they’re no longer even considered a party in the Scottish Parliament anymore.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives have the strength right across Scotland to beat the SNP and get all of the focus onto your local priorities.”

