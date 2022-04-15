Jeremy Clarkson’s beekeepers raising money to send 4x4s to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jeremy Clarkson’s beekeepers raising money to send 4x4s to Ukraine

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 1:03 pm
Viktor and Lucy Zaichenko run a beekeeping business and look after the bees on Jeremy Clarkson’s farm (Lucy Zaichenko/PA)
Viktor and Lucy Zaichenko run a beekeeping business and look after the bees on Jeremy Clarkson’s farm (Lucy Zaichenko/PA)

The first 4×4 bought as part of a fundraising effort for Ukraine backed by Jeremy Clarkson has been delivered ahead of its journey to the war-torn country next week.

Viktor Zaichenko, 48, originally from Ukraine, and his wife Lucy, 55, are the beekeepers at Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm in Oxfordshire.

The pair are raising money to send 4x4s to Ukraine, with the help of Clarkson and his partner Lisa Hogan.

They plan to send the off-road vehicles to help areas of Ukraine cut off from aid.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mrs Zaichenko said: “We just want to get trucks out there which help people.

“It will rescue people, it will get them into hospitals, it will get them to safety.”

The couple hopes to send the first 4×4 to Ukraine next week (Lucy Zaichenko/PA)

Mr and Mrs Zaichenko were planning to visit Ukraine in February, shortly before Russia’s invasion, but decided not to make the trip.

The pair were instead in Scotland when news of Russia’s invasion broke.

“We cut it (the trip) short, we just came home.

“It was like a death over and over and over again”, Mrs Zaichenko told the PA news agency.

“It was just absolutely horrendous.

“We didn’t know what to do.

“We were just sitting there, feeling helpless, watching the country being destroyed.”

Mr Zaichenko “realised that he can help Ukraine more from here than he can from there”, Mrs Zaichenko said, and so began their fundraising effort.

While they originally planned to fundraise to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine, Mrs Zaichenko said it quickly became clear that 4×4 vehicles were needed to access smaller villages cut off from aid and support.

The first 4×4 has now been bought, and they hope it will begin its journey to Ukraine next week.

Their JustGiving has raised more than £45,000, and they plan to buy and deliver more 4x4s in the weeks ahead, with the help of Clarkson and his team.

“We had the support from Diddly Squat immediately…they have been absolutely amazing, they’ve been so supportive,” Mrs Zaichenko said.

“Right from the start, they wanted to help… we are honestly eternally grateful.”

Clarkson’s Farm launch event – London
Jeremy Clarkson and his partner Lisa Hogan have been ‘so supportive’ in the fundraising effort, Mrs Zaichenko said (Ian West/PA)

Clarkson recently shared their fundraiser to his Instagram page, saying: “Viktor the bee man at Diddly Squat farm is Ukrainian.

“He’s got a lot of family and friends who are stuck there and need our help.

“You can donate money which will help them buy vehicles that they need to evacuate people who are stuck behind Russian lines.

“I can hardly believe I’m saying this in Europe today, but anyway, they are stuck, they need to get them out.

“So pick-up trucks, anything they can get their hands on.

“That’s what they need the money for.

“Please please help, if you can.”

Mrs Zaichenko said the war in Ukraine has “brought people together”, adding “it’s brought out the best people”.

“You see the darkness in humanity in a war, but you also see the light.

“The JustGiving is a very good example.”

To donate to the couple’s JustGiving, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/viktor-zaichenko

