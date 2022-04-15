Teachers would be paid extra to compensate for extended school day, Ross says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Teachers would be paid extra to compensate for extended school day, Ross says

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 2:20 pm
Douglas Ross has addressed teacher workload concerns amid a proposal to introduce an extended school day (PA)
Teachers will not be expected to work longer hours for free, according to Douglas Ross, as he responded to workload concerns amid Scottish Tory proposals to extend the school day.

Unveiling the party’s local election manifesto in Glasgow on Thursday, the Scottish Conservative leader pledged to make education their “number one priority”.

That includes pressuring the Scottish Government to fund a pilot extension to the school day “to further help pupils to catch up on missed learning”.

The proposal received a backlash, including from Ross Greer, Scottish Greens education spokesman, who said extending the school day would be a “disaster for the mental health of an already struggling generation”.

And it could further exacerbate teacher workload concerns as the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) estimated 61% of more than 16,000 teachers surveyed reported their workload increasing “significantly” during the pandemic.

However Mr Ross, whose sister is a teacher in Moray, said he understood the “huge workload” teachers have experienced in the last two years.

And during the proposed pilot scheme, teachers would be given additional pay to compensate for additional hours worked, he said.

Speaking at a campaign event in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, on Friday, he told the PA news agency: “I absolutely know the huge workload that teachers have gone through over the last two years.

“The work that teachers have done throughout the pandemic and continued to do has been absolutely immense.”

He added: “[Teachers] won’t be asked to work for longer in this pilot without any remuneration. They would be paid for the extra hours they do.

Scottish Conservative Conference
Scottish Conservative Party Leader Douglas Ross (Michal Wachucik)

“In some cases, it may be helpful that they can extend their day to support more pupils throughout the day because they are being asked to do an awful lot in a constrained amount of time when young people are preparing for exams and need as much help as possible.”

School pupils have missed a great deal of their education because of Covid-19, he said, and therefore catch-up must be a priority.

Tory councillors will also set up local tutoring schemes and provide additional funding for after-school classes.

Mr Ross added: “What we’ve suggested in the manifesto is a pilot scheme. This is similar to a scheme that has been launched in Wales.

“It’s looking at opportunities to increase the school day in these pilot schemes to help pupils catch up because there is no doubt the last two years of disruption have been absolutely difficult for many, many young people.”

