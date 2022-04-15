Priti Patel believes Rwanda migrants deal could be model for other countries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Priti Patel believes Rwanda migrants deal could be model for other countries

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 10:55 pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel and Rwandan minister for foreign affairs and international co-operation, Vincent Biruta, signed a “world-first” migration and economic development partnership (Flora Thompson/PA)
The Home Secretary believes her “world-class” plan to send migrants to Rwanda will act as a “blueprint” for other countries to follow, potentially paving the way for more deals.

Priti Patel signed her “world-first” agreement with the East African nation on Thursday, which will see it receive asylum seekers deemed by the UK to have arrived “illegally” and therefore inadmissible under new immigration rules.

She thinks the move could now prompt Denmark to strike a deal with Rwanda after years of negotiations.

It is also thought the latest step in the Government’s plan to curb Channel crossings and overhaul the asylum system could set in motion further discussions between the UK and other countries to thrash out similar arrangements.

Speaking to reporters, Ms Patel said: “There is no question now that the model we have put forward, I’m convinced is world class and a world first, and it will be used as a blueprint going forward, there’s no doubt about that.

“I would not be surprised if other countries start coming to us direct on the back of this as well.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel speaking to the media (Yui Mok/PA)
Telling how she was in touch with Danish counterparts, she said: “The Danes are speaking to Rwanda.

“They have been in talks with Rwanda for two years.

“We’ve been in talks for a lot less time.

“They’ve actually suggested that we work together in terms of securing an agreement for them as well because it’s strength in numbers.

“The Council of Europe have also basically said they are interested in working with us.”

Asked about the nature of the interest, she said: “They are expressing an understanding that we can’t carry on as we are and that we need other solutions”, adding: “We cannot accept the status quo otherwise we will see more people die, quite frankly, this summer.”

Discussions between the UK and Rwanda are understood to have started about a year ago.

But Ms Patel stressed prior to that the EU already sent people to Rwanda under existing asylum agreements, as she described the UK’s latest plan as a “different model on a different scale”.

Meanwhile, when asked if plans to pushback migrants at sea were being scrapped – after the Prime Minister conceded the technique would be dangerous except in “extremely limited circumstances” – she said: “The answer is no, we never rule anything out … we can’t rule anything out … We have to keep all options on the table.”

