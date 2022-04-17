Cancelled ambulance calls up 670% as patients make own way to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cancelled ambulance calls up 670% as patients make own way to hospital

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 12:08 pm Updated: April 17, 2022, 12:38 pm
The Lib Dems used the figures to call for more investment in emergency care (Jane Barlow/PA)

The number of patients cancelling ambulance calls because they have made their own way to hospital has increased by 670%, new figures show.

A freedom of information request by the Scottish Liberal Democrats found the number of cancellations because patients sourced their own transport rose from 753 in the 2016-17 financial year to 5,796 in 2021-22.

The number of incidents where an ambulance arrived to find the patient had made their own way to hospital also rose, from 405 to 2,330 – a 475% increase, during the same time period.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said it is not clear if the decision to attend hospital without an ambulance was “a preference or a necessity”, as he called on Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to provide move funding for emergency care.

Accident and emergency departments in Scotland have been under strain in recent months, repeatedly recording the worst waiting time figures on record, while the ambulance service has also been under well-documented pressure due to increased demand.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “People want to know that when they call the emergency services there is an ambulance available should they or their family need it.

“These figures suggest that more and more people may be having to take themselves to the hospital because emergency care simply isn’t there.

“While we can only hope those thousands of patients had only very minor injuries that required very little assistance, we do not know if the choice to make their own way to the hospital was merely a preference or a necessity.

“If thousands of people are having to take a taxi to the A&E rather than wait at home in pain for an ambulance that may or may not come, then that is an indictment of the SNP’s handling of emergency care.

“The Health Secretary must step up his game and provide new funds.

“The SNP should focus their energy and resources on helping the ambulance service provide the best possible service, rather than another divisive referendum.”

The figures also reveal a stark drop in the number of incidents attended by ambulance crews where their service was deemed not to be required.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures show the need for increased investment in emergency care (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

In 2016-17, 34,776 calls were made where an ambulance was not required but where the caller was credited with having “good intent”, compared to just 5,635 last year.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government is fully committed to ensuring the Scottish Ambulance Service has the resources and skilled staff in place to continue to deliver a high quality emergency health service.

“Despite many challenges – especially during the pandemic – including serving some of the most rural areas in the UK, in 2020/21 our ambulance crews responded to over 70% of their highest priority calls in under 10 minutes and over 99% in under 30 minutes. Patients with serious and urgent conditions will always be prioritised.

“Increased Scottish Government investment has seen record recruitment of 540 additional ambulance staff in 2021/22, as well as increases in staff at hospital sites and in control rooms.

“This will ensure the service is working as efficiently as possible and has the resources to meet both current and projected future demand.

“We are clear that patient safety must remain our number one priority.”

