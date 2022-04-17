Labour accuses Government of breaking promises over repeat knife crime offenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Labour accuses Government of breaking promises over repeat knife crime offenders

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 12:03 am
File photo of a man in a hoodie holding a knife. (Katie Collins/PA)
Labour has accused the Government of being “soft on crime” as party analysis claimed that in some areas of the country one in three repeat knife offenders had been spared jail in the last five years.

Analysis from the opposition party found that in areas such as Surrey, Northamptonshire, Gloucestershire, Dorset, and Devon and Cornwall the rates of repeat offenders avoiding jail were above 30%.

The party said this showed a “two strikes and you’re out” policy pledged in 2015 – where repeat offenders would face a minimum six-month prison sentence would for carrying a knife – was “in tatters”.

Knife Crime stock
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

It comes as over the weekend multiple stabbings were reported in London.

Labour said national figures revealed that 44% of serial offenders avoided jail last year, with a rise in suspended sentences.

It said the number of criminals committing repeat offences rose from 12% to 18% between June 2011 and last year.

Labour’s shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said: “This data proves that bungling Dominic Raab and this law-breaking Conservative government are simply soft on crime.

“Time and again, the Conservatives have broken their promises to tackle knife crime and, to top it all, their record-breaking Crown Court backlog will see even more knife criminals let off and more victims let down.

“Labour will put security at the heart of its contract with the British people: we’ll create new police hubs and neighbourhood prevention teams to make your area safe again.”

Police officer shot
Steve Reed (Aaron Chown/PA)

Some 16 areas saw more than a third of repeat offenders avoid jail including Gloucestershire (41%), Sussex (41%), Dorset (38%), Devon and Cornwall (38%), Surrey (37%), Hampshire (37%), Leicestershire (37%), Hertfordshire (36%), Northumbria (36%), Kent (36%), Lincolnshire (36%), Gwent (35%), London (35%), Northamptonshire (34%), Thames Valley (34%) and Norfolk (34%).

A Government spokesperson said: “While judges decide sentences, those caught carrying a knife are more likely to be sent to jail than they were a decade ago and new laws will see more repeat offenders face time behind bars.”

