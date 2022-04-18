Health chief worried about ‘overwhelmed’ health service as mask mandate ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Health chief worried about ‘overwhelmed’ health service as mask mandate ends

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 9:12 am Updated: April 18, 2022, 10:24 am
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Professor Jason Leitch says he is still worried about the “overwhelmed nature” of the health service as the legal requirement to wear face coverings comes to an end in Scotland.

The national clinical director said coronavirus is now being dealt with through common sense and guidance rather than law.

He spoke to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Monday, saying it was the first time he had been in the studio in person in two years.

Vaccination and therapeutics have “changed the game”, Prof Leitch said, but he acknowledged the daily case rate was still high.

He said: “We’re still cautious as public health advisers because we’re still worried about the overwhelmed nature of our health systems around the world – not just here, but Scotland is no exception.

“Our emergency departments are struggling, our hospitals are struggling, not just with Covid – with backlog, with everything else coming in that has waited until this point to come forward.”

During the pandemic many people have been waiting before approaching the health service with their illness.

Prof Leitch was asked about the fact he had not been convinced by the effectiveness of face coverings early in the pandemic.

He said he wished he had known at that stage about the extent of asymptomatic transmission and the airborne nature of the virus.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon (Peter Summers/PA)

The national clinical director was also asked about a video showing Nicola Sturgeon not wearing a face mask during a campaign visit to a barber’s at the weekend.

He said: “I haven’t spoken to the First Minister today, I imagine I’ll speak to her later.

“My understanding is it was a matter of seconds. She realises the place is crowded, puts her face covering on. Which is actually what we’re asking people to do.

“The guidance is if you are in a crowded area inadvertently or deliberately, then put a face covering on and that will protect you and others.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Craig Hoy said it was inappropriate for a civil servant to defend the First Minister’s actions.

Coronavirus – Mon Apr 18, 2022
The law on face masks has changed to guidance (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “These kinds of questions should be left to politicians to answer. Instead, SNP ministers are in hiding and Jason Leitch is blurring the lines between ministers and government officials.

“Mr Leitch is also misrepresenting the Covid laws as they stood when Nicola Sturgeon clearly broke them at the weekend.

“Face mask use was still in law until today but Mr Leitch backed up Nicola Sturgeon’s excuse that she only had to put the mask on when in a crowded space.

“If the SNP had listened to us weeks ago and changed face mask rules from law to guidance, he and Nicola Sturgeon would have been correct.

“But they failed to do this and Mr Leitch should not be confusing the public, or doing the SNP’s job for them, by trying to defend Nicola Sturgeon in this manner.”

