Sarwar says ‘people make mistakes’ in response to Sturgeon face mask footage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anas Sarwar said “we’ve got to accept that people make mistakes” after footage showed Nicola Sturgeon breaching Scotland’s Covid face mask law on the council election campaign trail.

The Scottish Labour leader was speaking on a tour of Lomond Shores in Balloch alongside deputy leader Jackie Baillie on Monday.

A video on social media showed Scotland’s First Minister not wearing a mask during a visit to a barber’s in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday.

At the time, the use of face masks in indoor settings was still a legal requirement.

Ms Sturgeon said she realised she had forgotten to put her face covering back on, which she then did “after a couple of seconds”.

Local officers have spoken to the First Minister to remind her of the importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so. pic.twitter.com/KEAjUaEQq5 — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) April 18, 2022

Police Scotland confirmed on Monday that officers have spoken to the First Minister about the matter.

Mr Sarwar told the PA news agency he can “understand people’s frustration and anger” over the footage, but said “mistakes do happen”.

“The most important thing is how we encourage people to be doing the right things as we come into this next stage of the pandemic, where obviously face masks are no longer mandatory,” he said.

“Covid’s still here. People are still getting Covid-19. People are still sadly ending up in hospital with Covid-19. So I would encourage people to be cautious.”

Anas Sarwar and Jackie Baillie visited Lomond Shores in Balloch on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Conservatives have accused the First Minister of “blatant hypocrisy” over the event – but Mr Sarwar pointed to a “big difference” between Ms Sturgeon and the partygate scandal surrounding Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Sarwar said: “I can understand why some people will want to try and draw an equivalence.

“But the bottom line is that there’s a big difference between someone proactively organising parties in Downing Street when people are being forced to lock down, and someone not wearing a mask.

“That’s not for a second condoning it or saying that people shouldn’t be following the rules.

“But I can understand people will be angry. I can understand people will be frustrated. If people want to call on us getting rid of Nicola Sturgeon, there’s lots of other reasons for why we should get rid of Nicola Sturgeon.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross suggested last week that Labour will ‘let down unionist voters’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Sarwar also called on Douglas Ross to “get his own house in order” after the Scottish Tory leader suggested at his party’s manifesto launch on Thursday that Scottish Labour will “fail unionist voters”.

Mr Ross said Labour is putting up candidates in the upcoming local election who support a second independence referendum – claiming they will “ignore what the party leadership says”.

But the Scottish Labour leader hit back, telling the PA news agency: “I’m hearing of a number of Tory candidates who support independence, who’ve supported independence in the past.

“I think it’s a sign that Douglas Ross is getting more and more desperate. On one hand he’s saying the Labour Party doesn’t support the UK, and on the other hand he’s putting out graphics saying, ‘Make sure you give further down preferences to pro-UK parties.’

“I think this is probably more a desperate attempt for the Tories to stay second rather than for them to try and beat the SNP.”