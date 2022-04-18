Sarwar says ‘people make mistakes’ in response to Sturgeon face mask footage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sarwar says ‘people make mistakes’ in response to Sturgeon face mask footage

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 5:04 pm
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar met Orla the golden eagle at the Loch Lomond Bird of Prey Centre, Balloch, during local election campaigning on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar met Orla the golden eagle at the Loch Lomond Bird of Prey Centre, Balloch, during local election campaigning on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Anas Sarwar said “we’ve got to accept that people make mistakes” after footage showed Nicola Sturgeon breaching Scotland’s Covid face mask law on the council election campaign trail.

The Scottish Labour leader was speaking on a tour of Lomond Shores in Balloch alongside deputy leader Jackie Baillie on Monday.

A video on social media showed Scotland’s First Minister not wearing a mask during a visit to a barber’s in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday.

At the time, the use of face masks in indoor settings was still a legal requirement.

Ms Sturgeon said she realised she had forgotten to put her face covering back on, which she then did “after a couple of seconds”.

Police Scotland confirmed on Monday that officers have spoken to the First Minister about the matter.

Mr Sarwar told the PA news agency he can “understand people’s frustration and anger” over the footage, but said “mistakes do happen”.

“The most important thing is how we encourage people to be doing the right things as we come into this next stage of the pandemic, where obviously face masks are no longer mandatory,” he said.

“Covid’s still here. People are still getting Covid-19. People are still sadly ending up in hospital with Covid-19. So I would encourage people to be cautious.”

Anas Sarwar and Jackie Baillie
Anas Sarwar and Jackie Baillie visited Lomond Shores in Balloch on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Conservatives have accused the First Minister of “blatant hypocrisy” over the event – but Mr Sarwar pointed to a “big difference” between Ms Sturgeon and the partygate scandal surrounding Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Sarwar said: “I can understand why some people will want to try and draw an equivalence.

“But the bottom line is that there’s a big difference between someone proactively organising parties in Downing Street when people are being forced to lock down, and someone not wearing a mask.

“That’s not for a second condoning it or saying that people shouldn’t be following the rules.

“But I can understand people will be angry. I can understand people will be frustrated. If people want to call on us getting rid of Nicola Sturgeon, there’s lots of other reasons for why we should get rid of Nicola Sturgeon.”

Douglas Ross
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross suggested last week that Labour will ‘let down unionist voters’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Sarwar also called on Douglas Ross to “get his own house in order” after the Scottish Tory leader suggested at his party’s manifesto launch on Thursday that Scottish Labour will “fail unionist voters”.

Mr Ross said Labour is putting up candidates in the upcoming local election who support a second independence referendum – claiming they will “ignore what the party leadership says”.

But the Scottish Labour leader hit back, telling the PA news agency: “I’m hearing of a number of Tory candidates who support independence, who’ve supported independence in the past.

“I think it’s a sign that Douglas Ross is getting more and more desperate. On one hand he’s saying the Labour Party doesn’t support the UK, and on the other hand he’s putting out graphics saying, ‘Make sure you give further down preferences to pro-UK parties.’

“I think this is probably more a desperate attempt for the Tories to stay second rather than for them to try and beat the SNP.”

