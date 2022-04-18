Inquiry could look at Russian ‘filtration camps’ for Ukrainians, MP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Inquiry could look at Russian ‘filtration camps’ for Ukrainians, MP says

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 9:38 pm
People take part in a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People take part in a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Commons Foreign Committee should consider expanding its inquiry into hostage taking to consider reports Ukrainians have been transported to Russia via “filtration camps”, its chairman has said.

Tom Tugendhat acknowledged the committee began its investigation into “state level hostage situations” thinking of “people like Nazanin (Zaghari-Ratcliffe)”, who recently returned to Britain after being detained in Iran for nearly six years.

But sharing reports that over 674,000 Ukrainians have been moved to Russia since the war began, the Tory MP said: “Reading this we should think about expanding our inquiry.”

The figure, which has been attributed to Russian officials, was tweeted by historian Dr Peter Caddick-Adams, who said: “(Russia) claims that they were transported voluntarily. (Ukraine) says the process was involuntary, via ‘filtration camps’ where documents were stolen, prior to forced removal to Russia.”

Mr Tugendhat quoted the tweet with the caption: “We began an @CommonsForeign inquiry on hostage taking as foreign policy thinking of people like Nazanin (Zaghari-Ratcliffe). Reading this we should think about expanding our inquiry.”

It comes after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss last month condemned the “abduction and deportation” of Ukrainians from the besieged city of Mariupol.

A Ukrainian MP claimed at the time that her countrymen and women were being forced to relocate to “distant parts of Russia” to work in conditions akin to slave labour.

The Foreign Secretary said she was “appalled” by the reports and vowed for Russian president Vladimir Putin to be “held to account” for his treatment of civilians during the invasion.

Speaking to Times Radio, Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun said that, according to information being shared by the port’s mayor, citizens were effectively being “relocated” by Moscow.

“From what we know from the city mayor and the city council, is they are taking Ukrainian citizens,” she said.

“They are sending them through what are called the ‘filtration camps’ and then they are being relocated to very distant parts of Russia, where they are being forced to sign papers (saying) that they will stay in that area for two or three years and they will work for free in those areas.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal