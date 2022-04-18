Strike will not result in an increased offer, warns College Employers Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Strike will not result in an increased offer, warns College Employers Scotland

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 12:02 am
College lecturers are set to go on strike (Tom Eden/PA)
A decision for college staff across Scotland to strike in protest over pay “is disappointing”, a director of a body representing institutions across the country has said, as he claimed there just was not enough money to meet union demands.

Many college classes north of the border have been cancelled on Wednesday after members of the Educational Institute of Scotland Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA) backed strike action their battle for higher pay.

Gavin Donoghue, director of College Employers Scotland, said: “It is disappointing that the EIS-FELA has decided to strike despite being made an increased offer at negotiations two weeks ago.”

The director warned staff set to strike in the following weeks as part of the industrial action, which was agreed at the start of the month, that the walkout would not achieve anything.

“Colleges are already in deficit by £5.7 million and the sector is facing a real-terms cut in funding of £51.9 million this autumn,” he said.

“Strike action will not result in an increased offer, there simply isn’t any more funding that colleges can put forward.”

Students are set to face disruption from the strikes in the run up to their exams, and Mr Donoghue told them “colleges are taking steps to ensure disruption is minimal and that every measure will be taken to support them during this incredibly important time in their lives”.

As part of the pay dispute, the union is planning on 14 days of discontinuous strike action in April and May.

During a ballot of EIS-FELA, more than 70% of its members backed strike action and 80% backed action short of strike.

When it announced the ballot results earlier this month, the union said it would take part in further negotiations with colleges and Larry Flanagan, its general secretary, said that “words of gratitude, and a pay offer that does not begin to address the pressures on the cost of living, are not enough”.

College Employers Scotland said its original offer included a £150 one-off payment, along with a £850 consolidated payment in recognition of the work done throughout the pandemic “was a higher pay offer than that already made to and accepted by teachers, civil servants, police (and the) fire service”.

Mr Donoghue said: “This pay offer would ensure Scotland’s lecturers remain by far the best paid in the United Kingdom and continue enjoy the best terms and conditions in the four nations.

“In a final attempt to avert industrial action, College Employers Scotland offered an additional £50 to the one-off payment to stop strike action going ahead, which was rejected.

“Our offer is in fact beyond what colleges can afford, we have pushed our resources to the maximum because we value the work that lecturers do and wish to avoid further disruption to our students.”

Mr Donoghue said the College Employers Scotland door was open if the unions negotiators “wish to meet to discuss any practical, deliverable and affordable plans to end this disruptive and unnecessary dispute”.

College Employers Scotland represents employers’ views on national pay, terms and conditions for college staff.

In Scotland, the sector employs more than 11,000 staff in wide ranging rolls and delivers education, skills and training to around 240,000 students.

