Johnson wants to push on with India trip despite vote on ‘lying’ about parties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Johnson wants to push on with India trip despite vote on ‘lying’ about parties

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 6:49 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 7:38 pm
Boris Johnson is seeking to push ahead with his visit to India this week despite it clashing with a key Commons vote on whether he lied to Parliament about coronavirus breaches (PA)
Boris Johnson is seeking to push ahead with his visit to India this week despite it clashing with a key Commons vote on whether he lied to Parliament about coronavirus breaches (PA)

Boris Johnson is seeking to push ahead with his visit to India this week despite it clashing with a key Commons vote on whether he lied to Parliament about coronavirus breaches.

Government sources insisted the Prime Minister’s trip for talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi was “definitely happening” despite pressure to cancel it so he can attend Thursday’s debate.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle approved an application from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and other opposition MPs allowing them to table a motion after Mr Johnson was fined by police for breaching his own Covid laws.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi at the Cop26 summit in 2021 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour is understood to be wording the motion to make Thursday’s vote about whether to refer Mr Johnson to the Committee of Privileges, which examines issues relating to contempt of Parliament.

The committee, the PA news agency understands, has the power to summon reports and documents.

It was unclear whether Tory MPs would be ordered to vote against the bid, but the Times reported that No 10 was considering cancelling the India trip so he could attend.

But a second Government source insisted there was “no way” the trip would be cancelled, arguing it is “critical for jobs, trade, investment and diplomacy”.

Plans for Mr Johnson to visit India have been twice cancelled in the past, first over the UK’s winter wave of Covid infections and then in April last year in response to a new variant hitting India.

The Prime Minister was expected to encourage Mr Modi to loosen ties with Vladimir Putin’s Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

But Mr Johnson will not seek to “lecture” his Indian counterpart, despite concerns within Government that Mr Modi has not been strong enough in condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson will promise to work with India and other countries in a similar position to reduce their dependence on Russian fossil fuels and defence equipment.

Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis revealed the frustration within the Government about India’s position ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

“India has not yet come out as strongly as some of us would like to see about Ukraine,” the Northern Ireland Secretary told the BBC.

Mr Johnson is due to meet Mr Modi in New Delhi on Friday for talks.

At Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Mr Johnson told ministers the UK had a “deep and long-lasting partnership” with India which he would seek to expand.

He said the UK would “continue to work with other countries to provide alternative options for defence procurement and energy for India to diversify supply chains away from Russia”, according to a Downing Street summary of the meeting.

But Mr Johnson said the UK “would not seek to lecture other democratically elected governments on what course of action was best for them”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “When it comes to India and other democratically elected countries, we think the best approach is to engage with them constructively, to try to broaden the alliance of democratic states against Russia.

“We do not think that pointing fingers or shouting from the sidelines are effective ways of engaging with democratically elected countries.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal