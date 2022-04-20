Kate Forbes welcomes ‘encouraging’ GDP growth of 0.4%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kate Forbes welcomes ‘encouraging’ GDP growth of 0.4%

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 12:07 pm
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes hailed the ‘strength and resilience’ of Scotland’s economic sector (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
The Finance Secretary has hailed the “strength and resilience” of Scotland’s economic sector as the latest GDP figures showed a growth of 0.4% in February.

Monthly data showed the country’s economy was 1.3% above the level it was in February 2020, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The statistics from the Scottish Government showed that the service sector, which accounts for around three-quarters of the economy, grew by 0.7% in February.

The statistics show the economy is above pre-pandemic levels by 1.3% (Jane Barlow/PA)

Output in consumer-facing services grew by 2.1%, while health, education and public services saw a fall of 1.2%.

The production sector saw an increase of 0.3% over the month, while construction sector output fell by 0.1%.

The figures indicated a “slight slowdown” in growth for the first quarter so far, with GDP estimated to have grown by 1.1% in the three months to February after an increase of 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said the figures were “encouraging”, but she warned that Scotland’s recovery from the impact of Covid “remains fragile”.

Ms Forbes said: “As we continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, growth of 0.4% in February shows the strength and resilience of Scotland’s businesses and our wider economy, driven by increasing output in professional, scientific and technical services, as well as in accommodation and food services.

“It is encouraging to see monthly GDP is now 1.3% above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020.

“While our recovery remains fragile and we continue to face challenges from EU exit, the rising cost of living and the impacts of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Scottish Government is firmly focused on supporting our economy to recover.

“Since the start of the pandemic, businesses have benefitted from more than £4.5 billion of support, including around £1.6 billion in rates relief.

“The National Strategy for Economic Transformation is fundamental to building on our progress, growing our economy and supporting our transition to a greener, fairer and more prosperous Scotland.”

