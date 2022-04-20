MSPs back rape survivor’s call for easier access to court transcripts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MSPs have supported calls from a survivor of rape for easier access to a court transcript of their case, after being told it could cost up to £4,000 to receive the document.

Holyrood’s Justice Committee took evidence from the woman, whose name was not given publicly. She was referred to as “survivor” in the committee’s business.

One MSP said it was “utterly ridiculous” that a court transcript could cost so much money.

In a written submission, the survivor called for changes in the justice system, including ending the not proven verdict and a goal of sexual offence cases coming to court within a year.

She said: “Not only is this an outdated and misogynistic system but it’s a monumental f***-up and a shame on Scotland.

“Lives are being ruined and it’s blatantly obvious they have barely been considered.

“This is an emergency and urgent and drastic reform is required.”

She described how it took three years for the man accused of raping her to be brought to court. The jury ultimately delivered a verdict of not proven.

The survivor said: “I am left with nothing, only trauma to show and no closure or trust in the world or faith in humanity.”

She said that to move on she needed a transcript of the trial, which she was having difficulty obtaining.

Her written submission said: “I have gone round in circles trying to find it and only once managed to speak to the correct department, who told me I would have to pay £3,000-£4,000 and they would send me the forms. I never received the forms and I don’t have that amount of money.”

The Justice Committee also heard from the survivor in person in a private session.

On Wednesday, the committee discussed evidence it had received around priorities for the justice sector.

Conservative MSP Russell Findlay said: “I’ve had past experience of trying to obtain court transcripts and it’s not easy, if not impossible.

“I’m not surprised at the experience of the survivor. I do wonder if it’s designed not to be easy because I don’t see any reason why transcripts should not be available.”

Fellow Conservative Jamie Greene said: “The idea that a victim should have to pay £3,000 or £4,000 to get access to records… it’s utterly ridiculous.”

Committee convener Audrey Nicoll said the panel would take forward the suggestions about fees charged for accessing court records, adding it would be raised with Scotland’s most senior judge.