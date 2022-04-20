Painting of President Zelensky raises 5,000 euro for Irish Red Cross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Painting of President Zelensky raises 5,000 euro for Irish Red Cross

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 3:01 pm
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)

A painting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by an Irish artist has raised 5,000 euro (£4,150) for the Irish Red Cross.

Dunboyne artist Niall O’Loughlin created the canvas painting of Mr Zelensky, which was sold at a recent auction.

All proceeds will go to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

The reserve price for the painting, which was auctioned at the Balla Ban art gallery in Westbury Mall, was 1,200 euro (£1,000).

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Gallery owner Frank O’Dea holding the painting (Niall Carson/PA)

Frank O’Dea, who owns the gallery, said he was “flabbergasted” and “delighted” at the price received after a silent auction.

Mr O’Dea said the buyer, who wants to remain anonymous, was “thrilled to be able to help out with the auction”.

“I think when the appeal came out, there was a huge interest in helping out and I think Zelensky has become the main hero, from the Ukrainian side. He certainly stands out as a very inspiring leader.

“From that point of view it resonated with a lot of people.

“I think the painting itself will probably become iconic in some way.

“Niall would normally be doing a caricature or humorous style. But with this one, he wanted a more realistic and serious tone to it because of the nature of the crisis.”

Those unable to afford the original painting will have the opportunity to purchase a limited edition print by the artist.

There will be 1,991 on sale, a symbolic number reflecting the year Ukraine formally declared independence amid the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Mr O’Dea said the gallery will sell the prints from next week for 50 euro each, with all proceeds going to the Irish Red Cross.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal