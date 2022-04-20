Former PM Theresa May warns housing system is ‘broken’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former PM Theresa May warns housing system is ‘broken’

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 5:37 pm
Former prime minister Theresa May (Steve Parsons/PA)
Former prime minister Theresa May (Steve Parsons/PA)

Former prime minister Theresa May has warned that the housing system is “broken” and “letting down” the next generation.

The backbench Tory MP said the problem can be traced back to a lack of action from “governments of all colours”, with the crisis beginning “not because of a blip lasting a year or a parliament, but because not enough homes were built over many decades”.

Speaking at a conference on social housing hosted by the charity Shelter, Ms May said for “too long” the Tories have been seen by many as “the party only of home ownership”.

“Indeed, dare I say it, our policies have too often made it seem that way,” she said.

But she argued the Conservatives are in fact “the party of decent homes for all”.

Theresa May
Theresa May argued the Conservatives are in fact ‘the party of decent homes for all’ (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Ms May called for processes to be put in place “support the building of more social housing”.

“We know our housing system is broken, but the housing crisis in this country began not because of a blip lasting a year or a parliament, but because not enough homes were built over many decades,” she said.

“Under governments of all colours we simply haven’t given enough attention to social and affordable housing.

“It is undeniable that the housing system is letting down the next generation. Fixing the housing crisis will let so many more people get on in life.”

She added: “In line with our commitment to deliver 300,000 homes per year by the mid-2020s, we need to put in place processes to support the building of more social housing.”

The former PM said there is “no single green paper or white paper that is going to solve the problem”.

She added: “It’s still too hard to build social homes and too easy to be an irresponsible landlord.

“We need to harness the momentum that I think we now have and use the levelling up agenda as an opportunity to spur further change.

“I think, and I say to the Government, next month’s Queen’s Speech does give an opportunity to bring forward the measures that require primary legislation, including those reforming regulation for private rental and social tenants, that will tip the scales in favour of fairness.”

It comes after MPs warned earlier this month that safe housing is “too often out of reach” for private renters, who face a “complex and costly” redress system that is unfit for purpose.

The Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said local authorities are constrained by a lack of support from central government, as they attempt to navigate a “fragmented and disempowered” regulatory system, made worse by “piecemeal” interventions.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has been approached for comment.

