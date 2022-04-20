India trade deal will mean accepting increased migration to UK, PM indicates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
India trade deal will mean accepting increased migration to UK, PM indicates

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 10:05 pm
Boris Johnson will be meeting Narendra Modi (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Boris Johnson will be meeting Narendra Modi (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Boris Johnson has indicated that a post-Brexit trade deal with India will include accepting Delhi’s demands for an increase in migration to the UK.

The Prime Minister said he was hopeful that a free trade agreement (FTA) can be struck by the end of the year, as he headed to India for talks with his counterpart Narendra Modi.

Mr Johnson vowed to press for a reduction of fossil fuels from Vladimir Putin’s Russia, amid concerns Mr Modi has not been critical enough of the invasion of Ukraine.

The two-day trip was coming amid the fallout from Mr Johnson being fined for breaching coronavirus laws with a gathering for his 56th birthday in 2020.

While he is out of the country, MPs will vote on Thursday on whether to open a Commons investigation into whether he lied to Parliament.

Downing Street had not expressed confidence that a trade deal with India would be brokered this year, saying “we don’t want to sacrifice quality for speed”.

But, in an interview with journalists flying with him to Gujarat, Mr Johnson said: “We’re aiming to get an FTA by the end of the year.

“On immigration I’ve always been in favour of talented people coming to this country. We have a massive shortage in the UK, not least in IT, in programmers, we’re short to the tune of hundreds of thousands in our economy.

“We need to have a progressive approach, and we will. But it’s got to be controlled.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the deal needs to be “fair” and “reciprocal” while being consistent with the points-based immigration system launched after departure from the EU.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson greets India’s prime minister Narendra Modi at Cop26 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Johnson vowed to bring up human rights concerns with Mr Modi, who is accused of damaging India’s democracy and of whipping up anti-Muslim sentiment.

“I will of course bring up all the issues between us in the way that friends and partners do,” Mr Johnson said.

He also said he would raise concerns that India is becoming increasingly reliant on Moscow’s fuel.

“I will make the argument that everybody needs to move away from dependence on Putin’s hydrocarbons,” Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson was determined to push on with the trip despite the Commons vote and slowly increasing calls from his own Tory MPs for his resignation.

His plans to visit have twice been cancelled, first over the UK’s winter wave of Covid infections and then in April last year in response to a new variant hitting India.

