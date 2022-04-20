Jobs in life sciences, renewables and space sector to be focus of new programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Jobs in life sciences, renewables and space sector to be focus of new programme

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 12:03 am
Jobs in renewables will be part of the programme’s focus (Nick Ansell/PA)
Jobs in renewables will be part of the programme’s focus (Nick Ansell/PA)

Industries like life sciences, renewables and the space sector are to be the focus of a new programme aiming to attract a more skilled workforce to Scotland.

As part of a priority action from the Scottish Government to meet skills gaps, the Industry Advisory Group for rUK Talent Attraction will help to inform the programme to recruit and retain workers from the rest of the UK.

The move also supports a commitment from the Programme for Government to develop a talent attraction and migration service, which will seek to bring in skilled workers and assist them in making Scotland their home.

Business minister Ivan McKee, who chaired the group’s first meeting, said the country needs to attract more people of a working age in order to meet the needs of key sectors, raise competitiveness and ensure Scotland’s workforce is a positive factor when it comes to inward investment.

Mr McKee added: “This industry advisory group will explore how best to shape a talent attraction programme which can expand Scotland’s talent pool at all levels, to give employers the skills pipeline needed to take advantage of opportunities, and ultimately benefit our economy.

“To become a competitive career destination, Scotland must match the efforts of other countries with similar challenges and ensure that we offer a high quality service of co-ordinated support to attract and retain workers and their families.”

Gordon McGuinness, director of industry and enterprise at Skills Development Scotland (SDS), said: “An inclusive, resilient and skilled talent pool is central to Scotland meeting its economic ambitions and SDS is committed to working with businesses so they can develop the workforce required to drive innovation, entrepreneurial thinking and productivity.

“The needs of business must lie at the heart of this approach. This new group will make an important contribution to enhancing partnership working and creating a talent attraction programme that strengthens and complements the existing skills support available through SDS and its partners.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal