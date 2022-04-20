BBC licence fee will end in our lifetimes, former culture secretary claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
BBC licence fee will end in our lifetimes, former culture secretary claims

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 12:03 am
BBC bosses said the licence fee freeze will leave them with an annual £285 million shortfall by 2027-28 (Nick Ansell/PA)
Former culture secretary John Whittingdale has said he expects to see the end of the BBC licence fee “in our lifetimes”.

However, the Conservative MP added he does not think it will be possible to axe the charge in time for the next licence fee settlement in 2027.

Current Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries previously announced the fee will be frozen for the next two years and said she wants to find a new funding model for the broadcaster after the current deal expires in five years.

Speaking to Gloria De Piero on GB News, Mr Whittingdale said: “The Government initially said the other day, this will be the last licence fee settlement. The licence fee settlement runs till 2027.

“I don’t think it will be possible to change it before then, or indeed even at that time.

“I think, for a start, it will need for us to have moved to a world in which everybody gets their television through the internet, for instance, rather than over a TV aerial.

“Because once that happens then you can adopt models like Netflix or Amazon or the other streamers, and actually have a subscription – and that is simply not possible now. So, those options become feasible in time, but it’s going to take a bit more time.”

Mr Whittingdale said he continues to regard the BBC as “an absolutely central pillar of the broadcasting establishment” but believes the licence fee model “has many flaws”.

He added: “It’s a flat rate charge with no assistance available, everybody has to pay it. And, you know, there are lots of people now who, for the first time, are beginning to say, ‘Hold on, I don’t watch the BBC’.

“You’ve got a lot of very good entertainment now available elsewhere from streamers, as well as the commercial broadcasters, you’ve got other news providers growing, all of which is great.”

Conservative leadership bid
John Whittingdale does not think it will be possible to axe the charge in time for the next licence fee settlement (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Asked if he thinks the licence fee will last beyond his lifetime, he continued: “I would not want to see the BBC go at all, I think there will always be a role for the BBC.

“But I think it is difficult to go on justifying why everybody should be forced to pay a charge for it. In time, I think that may have to change.

“It will take time, and I mean the answer to your question is not probably for 10 years, but, eventually, I think we will have to find another way, because simply the way in which people consume TV is just changing so rapidly.

“It really is the case now that people will say, ‘Hold on, I don’t need the BBC and therefore I’m not quite sure why I should be forced to pay for it’.”

The licence fee is currently due to remain frozen at its current price of £159 for two years and will then rise in line with inflation for the following four years.

BBC bosses have warned the licence fee freeze will leave them with an annual £285 million shortfall by 2027-28.

The full interview will air at 12.35pm on Thursday on GB News.

