Provisional May election declaration times, in chronological order

Here is an updated list of provisional declaration times for the elections taking place on May 5 in England, Scotland and Wales.
The main list contains 200 local authorities and has been arranged chronologically.
It is followed by a separate list with details for the seven mayoral elections also taking place on May 5.
Some timings are based on previous elections, and all times are subject to change.
– Local authorities
(all times are for Friday May 6 except where stated)
Halton 00:05
Bolton 00:30
Broxbourne 00:30
Basildon 01:00
Brentwood 01:00
Exeter 01:00
Hart 01:00
Rushmoor 01:00
Tameside 01:00
Newcastle-upon-Tyne 01:30
South Tyneside 01:30
Tamworth 01:30
Wigan 01:30
Worcester 01:30
Amber Valley 02:00
Chorley 02:00
Croydon 02:00
Harlow 02:00
Hartlepool 02:00
North Tyneside 02:00
Plymouth 02:00
Redditch 02:00
Rochford 02:00
Sandwell 02:00
Sefton 02:00
Sunderland 02:00
Thurrock 02:00
Wirral 02:00
Oldham 02:15
Cumberland 02:30
Fareham 02:30
Ipswich 02:30
Lincoln 02:30
North East Lincolnshire 02:30
Peterborough 02:30
Preston 02:30
Stevenage 02:30
Eastleigh 03:00
Epping Forest 03:00
Hammersmith & Fulham 03:00
Oxford 03:00
Portsmouth 03:00
Sheffield 03:00
Southend-on-Sea 03:00
Tandridge 03:00
Waltham Forest 03:00
Westminster 03:00
Wolverhampton 03:00
Colchester 03:30
Kingston-upon-Hull 03:30
Redbridge 03:30
Barking & Dagenham 04:00
Coventry 04:00
Dudley 04:00
Ealing 04:00
Hillingdon 04:00
Nuneaton & Bedworth 04:00
Salford 04:00
Sutton 04:00
Bexley 04:30
Hounslow 04:30
Derby 05:00
Havering 05:00
Kensington & Chelsea 05:00
Merton 05:00
Southampton 05:00
Southwark 05:00
Richmond-upon-Thames 05:30
Wandsworth 05:30
Enfield 06:00
Stockport 06:00
Brent 06:30
Barnet 07:00
Barnsley 07:00
Gateshead 12:30
Moray 12:30
Cambridge 13:00
Cannock Chase 13:00
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar 13:00
Huntingdonshire 13:00
Orkney Islands 13:00
Perth & Kinross 13:00
Shetland Islands 13:00
Solihull 13:00
Walsall 13:00
Westmorland & Furness 13:00
Calderdale 13:30
Carmarthenshire 14:00
Castle Point 14:00
Cheltenham 14:00
Conwy 14:00
Crawley 14:00
Dumfries & Galloway 14:00
Dundee 14:00
East Renfrewshire 14:00
Elmbridge 14:00
Inverclyde 14:00
Maidstone 14:00
Rossendale 14:00
Runnymede 14:00
Slough 14:00
West Oxfordshire 14:00
Worthing 14:00
Wrexham 14:00
Argyll & Bute 14:30
Burnley 14:30
Clackmannanshire 14:30
East Lothian 14:30
Fife 14:30
Havant 14:30
Reigate & Banstead 14:30
Scottish Borders 14:30
Three Rivers 14:30
Woking 14:30
Aberdeen 15:00
Aberdeenshire 15:00
Angus 15:00
Blaenau Gwent 15:00
Bromley 15:00
Caerphilly 15:00
Camden 15:00
Denbighshire 15:00
East Ayrshire 15:00
Flintshire 15:00
Hyndburn 15:00
Knowsley 15:00
Manchester 15:00
Merthyr Tydfil 15:00
Newcastle-under-Lyme 15:00
North Ayrshire 15:00
Reading 15:00
South Ayrshire 15:00
South Cambridgeshire 15:00
Stirling 15:00
Torfaen 15:00
Trafford 15:00
Welwyn Hatfield 15:00
West Dunbartonshire 15:00
West Lothian 15:00
Ceredigion 15:30
East Dunbartonshire 15:30
Edinburgh 15:30
Falkirk 15:30
Isle of Anglesey 15:30
North Lanarkshire 15:30
Rochdale 15:30
West Lancashire 15:30
Highland 15:45
Adur 16:00
Birmingham 16:00
Blackburn with Darwen 16:00
Glasgow 16:00
Haringey 16:00
Hastings 16:00
Midlothian 16:00
Milton Keynes 16:00
Mole Valley 16:00
Norwich 16:00
Rhondda Cynon Taf 16:00
Rugby 16:00
Somerset 16:00
South Lanarkshire 16:00
St Albans 16:00
Leeds 16:30
Pendle 16:30
Tunbridge Wells 16:30
Basingstoke & Deane 17:00
Bridgend 17:00
Cardiff 17:00
Gosport 17:00
Gwynedd 17:00
Harrow 17:00
North Yorkshire 17:00
Powys 17:00
St Helens 17:00
Swansea 17:00
Swindon 17:00
Wakefield 17:00
Watford 17:00
Wokingham 17:00
Pembrokeshire 17:30
Renfrewshire 17:30
Bradford 18:00
Greenwich 18:00
Islington 18:00
Lambeth 18:00
Lewisham 18:00
Monmouthshire 18:00
Neath Port Talbot 18:00
Newport 18:00
Winchester 18:00
Kingston-upon-Thames 18:00
Kirklees 18:30
North Hertfordshire 18:30
Hackney 19:00
Newham 19:00
Cherwell 19:30
Vale of Glamorgan 20:00
Bury 20:30
Tower Hamlets Saturday May 7 17:00
– Mayors
(all times are for Friday May 6)
Hackney 12:00
Newham 13:00
Lewisham 13:00
Watford 13:00
South Yorkshire 16:00
Tower Hamlets 17:00
Croydon 22:30