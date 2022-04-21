Labour-run councils will not impose parking levy, party confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Labour-run councils will not impose parking levy, party confirms

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 11:03 am
The workplace parking levy could see businesses pass the fee on to employees commuting to work (PA)
The workplace parking levy could see businesses pass the fee on to employees commuting to work (PA)

Scottish Labour-run councils will not impose workplace parking levy charges on commuters, the party has pledged.

The levy scheme allows local authorities to charge businesses for providing parking, and it could lead to the fee being passed down to employees.

Councils will be able to choose whether to introduce the tax, but Labour has now confirmed its councillors will oppose it.

That is despite the party’s 2017 local election manifesto in Glasgow and Edinburgh floating the possibility of a workplace parking levy.

Scottish Parliament election 2016 campaign
Neil Bibby confirmed the party will not impose parking levies (PA)

Where the scheme is operated, employers will be required to apply for a licence to supply on-site parking and the cost will be estimated on the number of spaces available.

It is designed to reduce the number of car journeys as the Scottish Government aims to reach a target of cutting car trips by a fifth in the next eight years.

However concerns have been raised over the costs as there is no cap on how much local authorities can charge individual businesses.

Neil Bibby, Scottish Labour’s transport spokesperson, hit out at the introduction of the scheme, which was approved by Parliament earlier this year.

In its local manifestos, the SNP in Edinburgh promises to introduce the tax, while in Glasgow the party said it will “develop a business case” for imposing the levy.

Mr Bibby said: “Workers across Scotland are struggling to make ends meet and now the SNP want to pour fuel on the fire by making workers cough up hundreds of pounds for the privilege of going to work.

“The SNP leadership must disavow the pledges made in Edinburgh and Glasgow and give a cast-iron commitment that none of their councils will plough ahead with these reckless plans.

“If they fail to rule this out it would be a gross betrayal of the worst off and a dereliction of duty during a cost-of-living crisis.

“This scheme is a pathetic attempt to pass the buck for tackling the climate emergency on to workers, after years of failure from the SNP.

“It is jaw-dropping hypocrisy to make low-paid workers pick up the tab while they run Scotland’s green public transport into the ground.

“No Scottish Labour councils will implement this damaging scheme – instead, we will fight for capped bus fares, cheaper rail fares and a joined-up public transport system that gets you where you need to go.”

The Scottish Conservative manifesto for last year’s Holyrood election suggested that councils should lead reviews on shifting travel plans.

Tory MSPs opposed the introduction of the parking levy at Holyrood.

Similar schemes have been operating in England for the last decade.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal