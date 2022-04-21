Sturgeon urged to drop ‘triple whammy of anti-driver taxes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sturgeon urged to drop ‘triple whammy of anti-driver taxes’

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 1:06 pm
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday (Russell Cheyne/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday (Russell Cheyne/PA)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to drop a “triple whammy of anti-driver taxes” ahead of the local elections.

At First Minister’s Questions, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross told Ms Sturgeon to scrap the workplace parking levy – which was brought into force at the beginning of this month and gives councils the power to charge businesses for parking spaces.

He also took aim at the potential implementation of toll roads in Glasgow and a proposed congestion charge in Edinburgh.

He said: “If the First Minister carries on down this road, Nicola Sturgeon and her SNP candidates are going to force Scotland’s economy into the slow lane.

“The commuter tax should be abandoned, toll charges should be ruled out and her workplace parking tax should be ditched.

Douglas Ross in Holyrood
Douglas Ross said the levies will ‘force Scotland’s economy into the slow lane’ (Russell Cheyne/PA)

“First Minister, will you drop this triple whammy of anti-driver taxes?”

In response, Ms Sturgeon said: “I don’t support road tolls, but I do support local councils being empowered to consider the tough issues that they face, to consult with the public and to take sensible decisions.”

In a testy Holyrood session that required numerous interventions from Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone due to jeers from MSPs from all parties, Ms Sturgeon added: “What is hammering people, including motorists, across the country is the Tory-created cost-of-living crisis.

“Which an out of touch Prime Minister and an out of touch Chancellor of the Exchequer refuse to do enough about.

“Perhaps we should focus on the immediate problems being faced by people and the solutions that need to come from Douglas Ross’s colleagues at Westminster.”

