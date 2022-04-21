UK sanctions Putin’s ‘war leaders’ with ‘Ukrainian blood on their hands’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
UK sanctions Putin’s ‘war leaders’ with ‘Ukrainian blood on their hands’

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 1:33 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 6:35 pm
Ukrainian soldiers walk on a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
The Government has announced new sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s “war leaders”, as the Foreign Secretary vowed to crack down on those with “Ukrainian blood on their hands”.

The move will target those “commanding the front line” to commit “heinous” acts in Ukraine, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The UK is also taking action against individuals outside Mr Putin’s military, who are “actively supporting his illegal invasion”.

Meanwhile, the Department for International Trade said the Government has banned imports of caviar and other high-end products from Russia.

The import ban is being extended to cover silver and wood products while tariffs on imports of diamonds and rubber from Russia and Belarus are being increased by 35 percentage points.

The “key leaders in Russia’s army” targeted as part of the new wave of sanctions include Lt Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov, a commanding officer with involvement in the Bucha massacre, the FCDO said.

He has been dubbed the “Butcher of Bucha”, as his unit occupied the Ukrainian city where they have been reports of war crimes, with the death toll reaching almost 350, it added.

Also sanctioned by the UK are Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, commander of airborne forces; Major General Valery Flyustikov, commander of special operations forces; and Colonel General Nikolay Bogdanovsky, first deputy chief of the general staff.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted: “Today I announce new sanctions on those with Ukrainian blood on their hands including the commander of the unit which occupied Bucha and other individuals and businesses supporting Putin’s military.

“We are relentless in support of Ukraine.”

The individuals outside Mr Putin’s military targeted in Thursday’s round of sanctions include Oleg Belozyorov, the chief executive and chairman of vital logistics company Russian Railways, and Ilya Kiva, the defecting and expelled Ukrainian MP who has publicly supported Russia’s actions in Ukraine, the FCDO said.

The Foreign Secretary accused Russia of deliberately going after civilian targets as she condemned the invasion.

“The depravity of Russia’s assault on the people of Ukraine is plain for all to see,” she said.

“They are deliberately targeting hospitals, schools and transport hubs in Mariupol and beyond – just as they did in Chechnya and Syria.”

In a statement the FCDO said: “Since March 10 2022, Russian bombers have repeatedly dropped munitions on civilian infrastructure, including civil government buildings, hospitals, schools and transportation nodes.

“The UK Government conclusion is that this is intentional targeting based on the types of civilian targets struck, frequency of strikes, volume of munitions and the repeated targeting of the same locations on consecutive days.”

As part of the latest sanctions package, the UK is also fast-tracking 19 individuals and entities in line with global partners from the G7 and the EU.

The FCDO said those targeted include Sergei Borisovich Korolyov, the first deputy director of the Federal Security Service of Russia, and Military Industrial Company, a major supplier of arms and military equipment to the Russian armed forces.

“These additional sanctions are all linked to Russia’s military and defence capabilities as the UK and allies use sanctions to hamstring Putin’s current and future military efforts,” the department said.

On the import ban, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “We are taking every opportunity we can to ratchet the pressure to isolate the Russian economy and these further measures will tighten the screws, shutting down lucrative avenues of funding for Putin’s war machine.”

