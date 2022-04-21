All countries could ‘do more’ in their support for Ukraine – Defence Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
All countries could ‘do more’ in their support for Ukraine – Defence Secretary

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 1:41 pm
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks to the media at the Invictus Games 2022 held at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Defence Secretary has said all countries could “do more” when it comes to providing support to Ukraine.

Ben Wallace declined to confirm whether Stormer armoured anti-aircraft vehicles have been sent to Ukraine, but said the UK will “continue to give them the air defence they need”.

The Cabinet minister was speaking during a visit to The Hague for the Invictus Games, the event founded by the Duke of Sussex to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

Asked if countries such as Germany could be doing more for Ukraine, he told the PA news agency: “We all could do more.

“The Ukrainians need, first and foremost, they need long-range artillery and artillery shells.

“They use currently Russian Soviet stocks and the calibres are different from what the West holds, so not only are we trying to help them source those calibres so that they can immediately be used, but at the same time helping them explore developing new capabilities with what would be called Nato calibres so that if they choose to shift to that we can all help them with supply.”

Earlier this week, it emerged that the UK is to send armoured anti-aircraft vehicles to the Ukrainian military as they prepared for a Russian onslaught.

The Stormer vehicle launches Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles which can be used to target planes and helicopters.

It comes after Britain invited Ukrainian generals to Salisbury Plain earlier this month to see the military kit which could be available to them, including armoured vehicles.

Mr Wallace declined to confirm that those vehicles had been sent.

“I’m not going to comment on the operational details. I think to do so would put people at risk,” he said.

“We’ll continue to engage with Ukrainians on a daily basis. I spoke to my counterpart only yesterday.

“They share with us their requirements in military equipment and, where we can, we either meet them from our own stocks and if we can’t we work with third countries to try and encourage them to do it, or indeed give reassurance to countries that might donate it so that we can help with their security.”

Pressed on whether the Stormer vehicles are being sent, or have been sent already, Mr Wallace said: “I’ll be making a statement to Parliament next week, but we have said we are going to commit to deliver some armoured vehicles.

“We’ve also publicly talked about delivering high velocity anti-air missiles,” he said, adding that they go on an armoured vehicle.

“We will continue to give them the air defence they need.”

Mr Wallace also said it is very important that India – where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi – has the ability to “lead”, adding that Ukraine “matters for all of us”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson dressed in a turban during a visit to Gujarat Biotechnology Universit, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, as part of his two-day trip to India
Asked how important it is that India begins to loosen ties with Russia, Mr Wallace said India is “a big strategic nation”, and a “massive” economy in the world.

He said: “It’s very important that India has its ability to lead and I would say as the Prime Minister is going to say, or has said, Ukraine matters for all of us, it matters what’s going on there and that we should all stand tall and be open in condemning Russia’s actions and illegal invasion.

“I think what we’ve also learned from the Ukraine invasion is no country benefits from being overdependent on one country, whether you’re Germany and Russian gas supplies, whether you’re India on vast amounts of Russian military equipment, it doesn’t benefit any country to be overdependent.

“It’s the same in the United Kingdom. I think more than anything India will look at how Russian equipment has performed in Ukraine and ask itself whether they’ve got the best equipment they could have.”

Asked if India would see Britain as important enough to listen to, Mr Wallace said the question would have to be put to India, but added that Britain is a “major military power”.

