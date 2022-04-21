Scotland’s governments both failing on cost-of-living crisis – Sarwar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Scotland’s governments both failing on cost-of-living crisis – Sarwar

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 2:38 pm
Anas Sarwar said neither the Scottish nor UK government is doing enough to help struggling families (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Anas Sarwar said neither the Scottish nor UK government is doing enough to help struggling families (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s two governments are not doing enough to stop the cost-of-living crisis, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader took aim at First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over the need to better support struggling families with fuel and food costs.

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, he said the SNP has wasted £3.2 billion of public funds to make up for Scottish Government failures.

That included, he said, £152 million of failed ferry contracts at Ferguson Marine, and £146 million on “mismanagement” at Edinburgh’s Sick Kids hospital and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Mr Sarwar also accused the Scottish Government of wasting £40 million, a figure still rising, on the Rangers prosecution.

But Ms Sturgeon refuted that claim, saying the Scottish Government could not have interfered on independent Crown proceedings.

Mr Sarwar said: “Right around the country we’re seeing the cost of SNP failure and at the same time energy bills are up, petrol prices are up and the weekly shop is more expensive than ever.

“Right now in Scotland there are mums skipping meals in order to feed their kids.

“People are knocking back items at foodbanks because they can’t afford to cook them.

“And in the face of the biggest drop in living standards since the Second World War, both our governments are not doing enough.

First Ministers Questions
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Labour should support SNP calls for more powers to be devolved to Holyrood (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Instead of wasting billions of pounds paying for the cost of SNP failures, we should be supporting families with the cost-of-living crisis.”

In response, Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Labour leader should back calls for more welfare powers to be devolved to Scotland.

She said: “Can I remind Anas Sarwar that power over energy and the cost of petrol are still reserved to Westminster.

“If he wants to change that he should argue for those powers to come here, and in terms of the wider cost of living, we have increased the benefits that this Government is responsible for.

“We’ve doubled the child payment and if we’re to be able to do more, then he needs to support us in calling for greater welfare powers to come to this Parliament.”

She also said the £146 million figure cited by Mr Sarwar was misleading and not wasted on Scotland’s hospitals, with the vast majority of the funds in “no way new, unexpected or avoidable”.

