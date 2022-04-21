Ukraine families’ visas must be processed together, says peer offering home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ukraine families’ visas must be processed together, says peer offering home

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 5:15 pm
Baroness Finlay waited over a month for visas which will allow a mother and two children to travel to her home in Cardiff (House of Lords/PA)
Baroness Finlay waited over a month for visas which will allow a mother and two children to travel to her home in Cardiff (House of Lords/PA)

A crossbench peer offering her home to a Ukrainian family has said the Homes for Ukraine scheme is “demoralising” for refugees and changes must be made to it so families are processed together.

Baroness Finlay of Llandaff is offering her Cardiff home to a family but waited over a month for all their visas to be cleared.

After applying for the scheme on the day it launched, March 18, the children received visas separately earlier this week but it was only on Thursday afternoon that their mother received hers.

“They haven’t given up and we haven’t given up and we’re communicating with them almost daily … but I could really understand if they feel completely demoralised,” Baroness Finlay told the PA news agency.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
A young girl from Ukraine holds her dog as she waits with her mother for a bus to refugee accommodation after they crossed the border point from Ukraine into Medyka, Poland (Victoria Jones/PA)

“It is absolutely essential refugees are processed in family groups. Some of us were calling for that from day one.”

Government figures show fewer than a third of Ukrainian refugees who have been issued with visas have arrived in the UK.

A total of 71,800 visas had been issued as of Wednesday under the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, the Government said, but as of Monday, just 21,600 Ukrainians had arrived in the UK – according to figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Home Office.

On this discrepancy, Baroness Finlay said: “Emotionally, it is understandable if people have applied for visas and want to hold them almost like an insurance policy, but aren’t quite sure how it’s all going to pan out, hoping they might get back home.

“The other thing is, because the system has been so clunky and slow, people may have got used to where they are.

“If you’ve got traumatised children and they’re starting to play with some others nearby, you’d be a bit hesitant about breaking that up.

“They’re living with uncertainty on absolutely every front, so any crumb of certainty, such as just children forming relationships with other children, is something parents will cling on to.”

Baroness Finlay said refugees may also be facing travel issues and be put off by the UK’s “unfriendly” approach to immigration, including the Government’s new policy of sending some asylum seekers 4,000 miles to Rwanda.

“We’ve got this reputation of being unfriendly … and this latest policy involving Rwanda, I think, sullied the overall image,” she said.

“These are completely separate schemes, I know they are, but the overall message is not good.”

The father of the family Baroness Finlay is helping is a doctor who had worked with her husband, Professor Andrew Finlay, before the Russian invasion.

Baroness Finlay said he has remained in Kyiv to “serve his country”, but they have also submitted an application for him in the event he also leaves Ukraine due to injury or other reasons.

The family will live in the home with Baroness Finlay and her husband, who have bought an extra bed and fridge to accommodate the whole family, clearing kitchen cupboards so they can have space to cook their own meals.

They also installed another television and a radio which can be tuned to Ukrainian radio stations so that the refugees can have a link to their home country.

With two children of her own, who have left home, Baroness Finlay has washed some soft toys so that the younger child can have something soft to comfort them.

