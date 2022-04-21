PM defends green levies on energy bills despite rising cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business UK and abroad

PM defends green levies on energy bills despite rising cost of living

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 10:01 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a trip to India (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a trip to India (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister has defended imposing green levies on energy bills despite the cost-of-living crisis, claiming there is “a lot of prejudice” against the sustainable agenda.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng previously failed to dismiss reports that the Government is considering scrapping the charges, which are used to fund renewable energy schemes, amid Tory backbench pressure.

The Daily Telegraph was among those to suggest that a levy which adds £153 to the average energy bill could be ditched in response to mounting living costs.

But asked if he was “uncomfortable” imposing the charges in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, Boris Johnson insisted that “green technology, green sustainable electricity can help to reduce bills”.

Wind farm
The Prime Minister insisted that ‘green technology, green, sustainable electricity can help to reduce bills’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

Speaking on Wednesday during a flight to India for a two-day visit, Mr Johnson said he wants to do everything possible to “alleviate the cost of living”, but it is “very important to understand” that there is “a lot of prejudice against the green agenda”.

“Actually green technology, green, sustainable electricity can help to reduce bills,” he said.

“Overall, if you look at what we have done with renewables, it has helped to reduce bills over the last few years and will continue to do so.

“That’s why one of the things I want to do is use this moment to have, to really drive towards more offshore wind turbines.

“This country used to be number one for offshore wind… then China overtook us. We need to regain our lead, We need to build them faster and we can do it.”

The PM also repeatedly resisted ruling out extra measures to support families with soaring living costs before the autumn, when the energy price cap is expected to rise again.

Asked if the country can wait until that point to help families with the cost of living, Mr Johnson said: “We will do everything we can to help people through the aftershocks of Covid, as we have during the pandemic.”

Pressed on whether that meant he was not ruling out earlier measures, he said: “We’re going to do everything we can to help but don’t forget what we’ve already done: so there’s the council tax abatement of £150 for everybody in bands A to D homes.

“We’ve cut taxes for most people by lifting the NICs (national insurance contributions) threshold. That’s actually quite a big tax cut for loads of people.

“We’re continuing with all the supports that we offer – we’ve cut fuel duty by the biggest amount ever, 5p cut in fuel duty – altogether, the package is worth £22 billion.

“But the best answer is to have high-wage, high-skilled jobs, which is why we’re off to India, to get more investment into this country.”

Asked again if he was therefore not ruling out further measures before the autumn, Mr Johnson said: “I’m saying we’ll do everything we can to help, but I’m pointing to what we’ve already done.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal